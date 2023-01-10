New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI/SRV): Nitte University, one of the leading universities in India, has been ranked 258th globally and 8th among Indian universities in the UI GreenMetric World University Rankings 2022. This ranking initiated by Universitas Indonesia in 2010 evaluates the contribution of universities to promoting green practices and environmental sustainability.

It is based on a comprehensive framework of 39 indicators under the six criteria of infrastructure, energy and climate change, waste management, water conservation, clean transportation and sustainability education.

As a result of NitteDU's efforts in the criterion of sustainability education, it stands as the top university in India. This year 1050 universities from 85 countries participated in this process. Its strategic approach and commitment to achieving sustainability on campus and in the community have also made NitteDU rank in the Top 300 universities in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings.

N. Vinaya Hegde, President, Nitte Education Trust & Chancellor, Nitte (Deemed to be University) says, "We are thrilled to have received this recognition as a top-ranked university. This achievement is the result of the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff, and students, who have been committed to sustainability and environmental stewardship. Education is one of our core competencies, and we're proud to be a leader in this field. These rankings are a testament to our commitment to creating a more sustainable and equitable future for all"

Nitte (Deemed to be University) has its roots in a group of Institutions established by the Nitte Education Trust. The Trust was established in 1979 by Late Justice KS Hegde, Judge in the Supreme Court and Speaker of the Lok Sabha, with the mission of empowering rural youth through quality education and healthcare. The university offers a total of 130 programs in a plethora of domains. Additionally, the trust has established 40+ institutions spread across three campuses and has over 25000 students and 4500 faculty.

