Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 10: Northern Arc Capital (NACL), a leading diversified financial services firm, has released its inaugural Sustainability Report for FY2024, showcasing the seamless integration of ESG principles into its operations and highlighting its far-reaching impact in financial inclusion, green finance, and gender equity. The report underscores Northern Arc's unwavering commitment to fostering a financially inclusive and environmentally sustainable future, contributing towards 9 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). These achievements are bolstered by the company's consistent operational growth, which reaffirms its dedication to addressing critical credit gaps while driving meaningful change across underserved communities.

Operating across 28 states, 686 districts, and 7 union territories as of September 2024, Northern Arc leverages scalable, tech-driven solutions like Nimbus, nPOS and NuScore to address the diverse retail credit needs of India's households and businesses. These platforms have streamlined credit delivery, enabling impactful lending to underserved communities while ensuring operational efficiency.

Northern Arc demonstrated a strong performance in H1 FY2025 which underscores its position as a catalyst for inclusive growth, facilitated disbursals of INR 15,381 crore across six sectors - MSME, MFI, Consumer, Affordable Housing, Vehicle and Agriculture.

Speaking about the report and the company's sustained performance, Ashish Mehrotra, Managing Director and CEO of Northern Arc Capital Limited, remarked, "Our Sustainability Report and operational milestones exemplify Northern Arc's commitment to fostering financial inclusion and environmental sustainability. The report reflects our alignment with global ESG standards, demonstrates the continuity of our efforts to empower communities and drive meaningful impact.

This report is more than a document--it's a reflection of our values and vision for a more equitable and sustainable future. Our deep sectoral expertise allows us to effectively manage a diverse portfolio, while our strong risk management philosophy ensures the protection of investor interests. This helps us in creating pathways for inclusive growth and lasting impact."

Northern Arc's financial solutions empower communities by providing critical capital for agriculture, housing, and mobility. The Sustainability Report highlights its commitment to embedding ESG principles, aligning with UN SDGs, and fostering partnerships. A focus on women borrowers, climate-smart agriculture, and small businesses underscores its dedication to societal well-being and financial innovation.

By aligning its business strategy with global sustainability frameworks and delivering measurable outcomes, Northern Arc Capital Limited continues to empower communities and drive a more sustainable financial ecosystem.

