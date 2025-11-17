PNN

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 17: A new era begins in the Abu Dhabi T10 League as Almas Anfar Kathuria -- Dubai-based entrepreneur, global pageant queen, and third-generation luxury brand owner -- steps in as the new owner of the iconic Northern Warriors franchise.

With matches kicking off this November in Abu Dhabi, Almas enters the world of professional cricket not just as a business decision, but as a powerful statement of leadership, legacy, and vision.

"I am proud to take Northern Warriors forward with dignity, strength, and a sporting spirit that represents true warriors," says Almas Anfar Kathuria. "Cricket is more than a game--it is passion, community, and pride. Northern Warriors will stand for excellence both on and off the field."

Who is Almas Anfar Kathuria?Almas is a multi-industry leader known across the region for building luxury brands, reviving legacy businesses, and championing high-impact ventures.

She Hails From A Legendary Entrepreneurial Family:

* Granddaughter of Haji Anfar Ali - one of India's early perfume exporters who built a legacy of trust and excellence in global trade* Daughter of Shahid Anfar Ali - second-generation custodian of the perfume empire* Third-generation brand visionary, expanding the heritage into global luxury platformsShe is also the wife of Tarun Kathuria, a respected business leader and investor known for his strategic expertise across hospitality, sports, and international trade ventures. Tarun's experience in global operations, corporate governance, and large-scale business planning complements Almas' creative and brand-driven leadership -- together representing a power couple in business and sports entrepreneurship.

Almas TodayOwner - Northern Warriors, Abu Dhabi T10 League

Founder & Creative Director of:

- Couture by Almas (luxury couture fashion)

- Almas Beauty (cosmetics and skincare)

- Al Anfar by Almas (heritage perfume house revived)

* Winner of Mrs. India Middle East & Mrs. Tourism International* Founder of Luxestar Mrs. Tourism, a global empowerment platform for women* One of the very few women franchise owners in world cricket, representing equality and inclusion* Known for building a multi-vertical luxury empire across fashion, beauty, fragrances, hospitality -- and now sports.About the TeamNorthern Warriors is one of the most celebrated teams in T10 history, with multiple championships and international fan enthusiasm.

Under Almas' Ownership, The Franchise Enters A New Era Of:

* Strategic squad reinforcement* Global celebrity collaborations* Stronger fan engagement across India, UAE, and worldwide* A renewed identity rooted in warrior spirit, family legacy, and a winning philosophyMessage to India:

"As an Indian woman who built her business across borders, stepping into cricket ownership feels historic. I want every girl watching this league to know--you belong in stadiums, in boardrooms, and in every space where decisions are made."

Call to Fans:The matches begin this November in Abu Dhabi.

To every Northern Warriors supporter across India and the world -- this is your team, your legacy, and your moment to witness history.

A woman leading a powerhouse cricket franchise, supported by a legacy business family and a global vision -- this is only the beginning.

