India's premier collegiate esports championship arrives in East India for the first time--featuring International qualification, with Team India representation on the line.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 27: In a landmark moment for Indian collegiate esports, NoScope Gaming, India's leading university esports organization, in partnership with Techno India University, officially announced the University Esports Championship (UEC) 2025 National Finals, set to take place in Kolkata from August 3 to 5, 2025.

The announcement was made at an on-campus event hosted at Techno India University, Kolkata, and began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by a welcome address delivered by Mr. Meghdut RoyChowdhury, Chief Innovation Officer of the university. Speaking to an enthusiastic gathering of students, press, and esports stakeholders, Mr. RoyChowdhury emphasized the importance of youth engagement, creativity, and innovation in shaping India's digital future.

The launch was also attended by Abhinandan Mukherjee, Project Head of NoScope Gaming Pvt. Ltd., who was present for the official announcement and highlighted the scale, significance, and ambition behind UEC's return in 2025.

"UEC is the first esports championship in India that brings PC, console, mobile, and VR gaming under one roof--because we believe talent lives on every platform. This isn't just about hosting events; it's about building a system where student players can compete, connect, and grow into the leaders of tomorrow's gaming industry." adds Abhinandan Mukherjee.

Together, the speakers set the tone for what promises to be a high-energy, high-stakes esports tournament--a defining moment in India's collegiate esports journey.

It will be country's largest and diverse collegiate esports platform Unlike traditional tournaments that focus on a single platform, UEC brings together PC, console, mobile, and VR gaming under one competitive banner--making it the only event in India to offer such inclusive and diverse gameplay opportunities.

Over the past seven months, UEC conducted nationwide qualifiers, drawing participation from over 20,000 students across India participating in prominent game titles - Valorant, BGMI, FC25 and Tennis Esports. The competition culminated with the selection of the top 16 university teams, who will now compete in the national finals in Kolkata for the prestigious title of India's best university esports team, and a prize pool of INR 700,000.

This year's finals come with a unique addition that further elevates the championship's profile--UEC 2025 will also host the India Finals of the World Tennis Esports Championship (WTEC), a virtual reality (VR) tournament set to make waves in the global esports scene. The winner of WTEC India will earn the opportunity to represent Team India at the Global Finals in Las Vegas, USA, on September 10, 2025. With a $100,000 prize pool and all expenses sponsored, this marks a significant opportunity for Indian esports athletes to compete on the international stage.

Why Kolkata? The decision to host the UEC National Finals in Kolkata is both strategic and sentimental. As the city where some of India's first organized esports communities emerged in the early 2000s, Kolkata holds a special place in the country's gaming history. With the city's rich cultural heritage, rising digital youth population, and renewed momentum in tech-driven education, it is perfectly positioned to host a tournament of this magnitude.

Techno India University has been instrumental in making this happen. As a forward-thinking institution committed to innovation, creativity, and student engagement, TIU has played a key role in nurturing emerging digital talent. The university was also the first in Kolkata to officially partner with NoScope Gaming, making the collaboration especially meaningful.

For Ravi Achanta, CEO of NoScope Gaming, the vision behind UEC has always gone beyond tournaments. "It was never just about the bracket and the scoreboard," he shared during the planning phase. "We wanted to create a movement--a platform where student gamers from every background can not only compete but dream bigger. UEC is that stage. It's where ambition meets opportunity."

Reflecting on his own journey, Deepesh Solanki, Director of NoScope Gaming, connected this moment with his earlier experience building grassroots talent through mainstream sports. "Having been part of projects like Disney's Million Dollar Arm, I've seen firsthand how the right platform can transform lives," he said. "UEC 2025 is built with that same spirit--to give emerging esports talent in India a launchpad that could lead to global recognition. It's about creating moments that matter."

In his remarks, Meghdut RoyChowdhury, Chief Innovation Officer of Techno India University, added, "We are excited to partner with NoScope Gaming and play host to this historic event. At TIU, we believe in giving students the space to explore, create, and lead. Esports is an industry that combines skill, strategy, community, and innovation--and it's exactly the kind of platform we want our students to engage with. Hosting UEC 2025 is not only a privilege but a reflection of our commitment to drive youth-forward change."

About NoScope Gaming

Founded in Hyderabad, NoScope Gaming is one of India's most influential esports and tech organizations, known for building the largest university esports ecosystem in the country. The company has successfully integrated esports development into educational institutions and collaborates with state governments to grow esports from the grassroots. Through UEC and other initiatives, NoScope Gaming provides students with a viable path into competitive gaming, careers in esports, and international exposure.

For media inquiries, interviews, or press access, please contact:pr@noscopegaming.in+91 93811 91039

