New Delhi [India], November 25: Delhi-based SaaS company NotifyVisitors has secured multiple industry awards while gaining adoption from leading banking and insurance institutions. The company's AI-driven customer data platform has been recognised at three major industry events, highlighting its growing influence in the BFSI sector's digital transformation.

The platform recently received the Best CDP and Martech Software Award at the 3rd Edition Future of Insurance Summit 2024. It received another recognition at the 2nd Edition NBFC & Fintech Leadership Awards 2024 for its contributions to customer engagement innovation.

Major Financial Institutions Adopt AI Tech

Several industry giants, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Prudential AMC, and SBI General Insurance, have integrated NotifyVisitors' platform into their digital infrastructure. "Today, automation is no longer a luxury but a necessity," stated Siddharth Gupta, NotifyVisitors' founder and CEO, during his keynote address at the Insurance Summit.

The platform's adoption has reportedly helped these institutions achieve cost savings in software development while enhancing customer engagement capabilities. Other major adopters include:

* Axis Mutual Fund

* HDFC Life

* Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited

* Zuno General Insurance

* Aditya Birla Mutual Fund

NotifyVisitors' platform stands out for its three-pronged approach to customer data management:

* Integration of data from multiple sources, including websites, mobile apps, and CRM systems

* AI-powered personalisation across email, SMS, push notifications, and WhatsApp

* Advanced analytics featuring A/B testing and predictive RFM analytics

The company demonstrated these capabilities at the 24th BFSI IT Summit, where its unified customer profile system drew particular attention from industry leaders.

Impact on Smaller Financial Institutions

Besides serving major banks and insurers, NotifyVisitors has made sophisticated customer engagement tools accessible to smaller BFSI sector companies. Companies like Auxillo Finserve Private Limited and Payme India have reported enhanced customer experiences through the platform's automated engagement features.

The platform's security-first approach has made it particularly attractive to financial institutions, enabling them to integrate customer data while maintaining compliance with industry regulations. The company showcased its impact across three major industry events, demonstrating how its CDP tools are helping both established and budding financial institutions modernise their customer engagement strategies while reducing operational costs.

