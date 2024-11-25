Day 1 of the IPL 2025 Auction took place on November 24 and 25 at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Several team owners and management staff members participated in the bidding to secure their favourite star players. At the mega event, Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla's daughter, Jahnavi Mehta, stole the spotlight. Several pictures of the 23-year-old bidding for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) went viral on social media, making her the talk of the town. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1: Juhi Chawla’s Daughter Jahnavi Mehta Bids For KKR; Check Out Her Viral Pics!.

Netizens Curious About Jahnavi Mehta

Soon after Day 1 of the IPL 2025 auction, netizens were curious about the girl who was spotted with the KKR team during the bidding. Bollywood actress and KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla was represented by her daughter at the event, who has quickly become the internet's latest crush. Most of the users who didn't know about Jahnavi were super curious to know her. One user commented, "Who is she? What is her name?" while another wrote, "Legends focus on Jahnavi Mehta #IPLAuction".

We Get It, She’s Cute

Jhanvi mehta of kkr🫠🫣 — 𝐍𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐇 𝐑𝐄𝐃𝐃𝐘🚩 (@NishanthReddyN2) November 24, 2024

A User Commented ‘Is She Juhi Chawla’s Daughter?’

is she Juhi Chawla's daughter? — Not Everyday normal guy. (@201off128) November 24, 2024

Jahnavi Mehta, the New Internet Sensation?

Meanwhile legends focus on Jhanvi Mehta..😀 😀 #IPLAuction — Aravind (@netcitizen) November 24, 2024

We Hope He Found the Answer

Who is she ? What is her name ?#IPLAuction2025 pic.twitter.com/12YtrgQe26 — jataayu (@WoKyaHotaHai) November 24, 2024

Jahnavi Mehta is the daughter of Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla and businessman Jay Mehta. Juhi Chawla co-owns KKR along with Shah Rukh Khan. This wasn't the first time Jahnavi Mehta attended the IPL Auction. Back in 2022, she attended the mega-event and was seated beside SRK's children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. As per her mom, Jahnavi is a cricket buff, and we are sure being a part of the prestigious IPL Auction wouldld be something very thrilling for her. Kolkata Knight Riders Team in IPL 2025: Players Bought by KKR at Indian Premier League Mega Auction, Check Full Squad.

Meanwhile, at the auction, KKR signed star players like Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz among others to their side.

