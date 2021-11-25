Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Joygraphy, a unique start-up that is into individual and organisational wellbeing was launched recently.

The well-tech start-up leverages innovative tech tools and research and data analytics for incisive assessment of real-life situations and comes up with intelligent and smart interventions thus offering practical solutions to any issue that challenges wellbeing.

An outcome of about 3 years' passionate research by Founders Abhijit Dabhade and Dr. Vishal Ghule along with a team of psychologists and business experts, Joygraphy is a totally automated and technology-driven platform. It offers analytical intelligence to individuals and organisations leading to improved productivity through effective conflict-resolution.

During the 3-year foundational research, Joygraphy team had mapped 174 human behaviour traits and 414 sub-elements and measured them across 250,000 data points. The research covered parts of Asia, Europe, UK and the US. This massive exercise gave the Joygraphy team insights into 6 key wellbeing areas of day-to-day human life where crises often crop up.

"The key wellbeing areas include workplace, career, physical and mental health, emotional issues, relationships and values. We developed these assessment tools based on the standard norms of the American Psychological Association (APA)," said Joygraphy CEO Abhijit Dabhade. "Most real-life problems are the result of conventional choices system of thinking," he added.

Most people are influenced by or are victims of 'conventional choices system of thinking' and hence any decision on any issue and the success defined by this system are based on external standards. "Whereas, the most satisfied and happy people are the ones who have followed the internal standards," asserted Dabhade.

"There are many pervasive issues like burnout, work-life balance, mind-body disconnect, relationship crisis, career blues and issues that challenge emotional wellbeing. They can affect individuals and organisations. Our objective is to create awareness both at individual and organizational levels so that there is no conflict," informed Joygraphy Co-founder and Chief Research Officer, Dr. Vishal Ghule.

Joygraphy recently had implemented its Workplace Wellbeing Assessment and Analytics at a leading Mumbai-based HR Consultancy firm, Opportune HR. Dhawni Mehta, Co-founder and Director Opportune HR said the accurate analysis of all key factors shows that the tools are accurate and validated. "We now look forward to interventional workshops from them," Mehta added.

