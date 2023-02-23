New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): National Stock Exchange has restricted traders from some names as part of their entity's name, in what the exchange said is to avoid an impression of performing a role for which the entity is not registered.

The exchange has put out an Annexure listing 61 such non-permissible words.

Also Read | National Toast Day 2023: Five Amazing Facts About Toast To Know and Celebrate the Day.

"The name of Trading Member/Authorized Person should reflect the registration held by the entity and should not in any way create an impression of performing a role for which the entity is not registered," the exchange said in a circular Wednesday.

The circular added members are advised to ensure that their name and the name of their registered Authorized Person should not contain such words unless these entities have registered themselves in that capacity with regulators.

Also Read | Alicia Silverstone Chose To Step Away From Hollywood- Here's Why.

In this regard, Members are advised to ensure the compliance, and then they are required to get their name changed with Registrar of Companies (ROC)/Registrar of Firms (ROF) and also in Exchange records by March 31, 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)