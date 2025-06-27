OP Jindal University

Tokyo [Japan], June 27: In a landmark demonstration of India's growing global academic engagement, O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) led two high-level dialogues in Tokyo, hosted at the United Nations University (UNU) and the University of Tokyo. Focused on democracy, constitutionalism, and legal thought leadership, these back-to-back events marked a new chapter in India-Japan academic cooperation and reaffirmed JGU's pivotal role in fostering global discourse on governance and institutional integrity.

The events were made possible through institutional Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed by JGU with both the United Nations University and the University of Tokyo. These agreements are aimed at deepening collaboration in research, faculty exchange, and international public dialogue.

United Nations University Conversation Series: A Landmark Collaboration with the Singhvi Centre at JGU

Earlier this week, the United Nations University in Tokyo hosted a special edition of its prestigious UNU Conversation Series, jointly organized for the first time with an Indian institution--JGU's Singhvi Centre for Constitutional, Parliamentary and Legal Studies. The event, titled "India and the World: Democracy, Development and Justice," featured:

- Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University

- Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India, and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha)

- Professor (Dr) Tshilidzi Marwala, Rector of the United Nations University and United Nations Under-Secretary-General

The Singhvi Centre, established through a generous endowment by Dr. Singhvi in memory of his father, Dr. L.M. Singhvi, is dedicated to advancing scholarship and international engagement on constitutionalism, parliamentary processes, and democratic governance. The UNU event provided a unique platform to explore India's institutional strengths, democratic journey, legal innovations, and its expanding global role in an evolving multilateral order.

Professor Dr. Tshilidzi Marwala emphasized the essential role of democracy, development, and justice in shaping a sustainable and inclusive global future. Reflecting on India's place in the international system, he noted: "India is a vibrant democracy whose commitment to pluralism and institutional governance serves as a model for emerging nations. Justice--both social and economic--is not only critical for India's continued growth but also for the global community's shared future. We must foster international cooperation grounded in fairness, accountability, and democratic values."

Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar underscored the robustness of India's democratic institutions: "India's democratic resilience is not an accident--it is a consequence of robust institutions, a dynamic judiciary, an active civil society, and the deep legitimacy of our Constitution. At a time of democratic backsliding worldwide, India offers lessons on institutional continuity and constitutional vision." He also highlighted India's innovations in digital governance: "India's digital public infrastructure--from Aadhaar and UPI to Digital India--has fundamentally transformed how governance is delivered, especially to the most marginalized. This is a remarkable fusion of constitutional principles and technological innovation."

Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi reflected on the global relevance of India's constitutional framework: "The Indian Constitution is not only a national framework--it is a global exemplar of balancing rights with responsibilities, pluralism with unity, and liberty with progress. As India rises geopolitically, it must also lead normatively, by sharing its constitutional and institutional experience with the world." On the role of academic institutions, he added: "The Singhvi Centre at JGU was created to advance cutting-edge research and global conversations on law, justice, and democracy. Partnering with the United Nations University is an honour and a natural extension of that mission."

Academic Dialogue at the University of Tokyo: Legal Thought Across Borders

Later, JGU and the University of Tokyo--Japan's foremost national university--co-hosted a focused academic dialogue on comparative constitutional law, legal reform, and the role of courts in democratic societies. The event brought together leading scholars, deans, and policy thinkers from both nations, grounded in a shared commitment to democratic values and institutional integrity.

The dialogue underscored the growing importance of Asia-led academic cooperation in advancing legal reform, governance, and democratic resilience. Central themes included sustainable development, judicial independence, legislative accountability, and constitutionalism in an increasingly complex global environment.

Held at Koshiba Hall, University of Tokyo, the India-Japan Sustainability Conclave served as a high-level forum for distinguished academics, legal experts, and policymakers to deliberate on global sustainability and development. Organized by O.P. Jindal Global University as part of its continued commitment to international academic collaboration and environmental leadership, the conclave drew wide participation from both countries.

The event was inaugurated and chaired by Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of JGU. The keynote address was delivered by Justice Michael D. Wilson, former Supreme Court Judge of Hawai'i and Distinguished Professor at JGU, who spoke on the intersections of environmental law, judicial responsibility, and sustainability. Professor R. Padmanabha, Dean of Academic Governance, introduced the Sustainable Development Report 2025 (SDR 2025), highlighting contemporary sustainability metrics and global benchmarks. A special address by Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi emphasized the importance of legal and policy frameworks in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The panel featured eminent Japanese scholars including Professor Shizuka Hashimoto, Professor Masahiro Sugiyama, Professor Atsushi Kato, and Professor Kensuke Fukushi from the University of Tokyo, along with Dr. Anupam Khajuria of the United Nations University Institute for the Advanced Study of Sustainability (UNU-IAS). Their insights addressed key areas such as climate resilience, science-policy integration, and the importance of cross-border academic collaboration.

Reflecting on the significance of the India-Japan academic exchange, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar noted: "India and Japan are both constitutional democracies with deep legal traditions. Our academic collaboration can create new frameworks of understanding that bridge the common challenges we face--whether it is the preservation of judicial independence, the protection of civil liberties, or the strengthening of democratic institutions."

Towards a New Era of India-Japan Academic Engagement

The events in Tokyo represent a major milestone in India's academic diplomacy and underscore JGU's leadership in leveraging higher education as a platform for promoting global understanding, cooperation, and sustainable development. With formal MoUs now in place, these partnerships pave the way for sustained faculty exchange, joint research, and cross-border policy dialogues.

Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi concluded with a call for Indian academia to play a more proactive role on the world stage:

"It is imperative that Indian institutions not only participate in global conversations but also shape them. These events in Tokyo represent India's rising intellectual confidence, its commitment to constitutional values, and the role of academia in nation-building and international engagement."

