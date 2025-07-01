NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1: Nord Anglia students connected at annual Summit to develop leadership skills and apply in designing creative solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Oakridge International School Bengaluru, part of the prestigious Nord Anglia Education family, is proud to announce that Nia, Samyuktha, Saanvi, Riya and their teacher Ms Sonia attended Nord Anglia Student Summit in Houston, Texas, a transformative leadership event focused on global citizenship, sustainability, and student-led innovation.

Through Nord Anglia Education's collaboration with UNICEF, this annual summit brought together over 160 students from 54 Nord Anglia schools worldwide, offering a unique opportunity for young leaders in Grades 10 - 12 to collaborate on real-world challenges aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Hosted once again by The Village School and the British International School of Houston, the event was held from 21 to 28 June around the theme Leadership. Riya and Samyuktha from Oakridge International School Bengaluru passionately presented their Social Impact projects Suvriddhi OS and Health Mirror at the Summit.

A Global Platform for Student Voice and Impact

At the Summit, students:

* Joined workshops led by UNICEF, World's Largest Lesson, Generation Global and subject matter experts around the SDGs, Children's Rights, building advocacy skills, impacting change in their communities, as well as student leadership.

* Volunteered in the local Houston community, including supporting a local food bank.

* Collaborated on a capstone project where students worked with their international peers to address problem statements created by UNICEF on important topics such as Nutrition, Education, and Health.

* Led "peer talks" and shared how they are acting as leaders in their community by leading social impact projects, including sustainability, climate change, and social equality.

"We're proud to host 160+ student leaders from around the world in Houston this year," Dr Leslie Williams, Group Head of Social Impact and EDIB at Nord Anglia, said. "I'm happy to see how they develop their leadership and youth advocacy skills in order to create a lasting impact on their local communities based on the SDGs and Child Rights."

Kavita Sukhani, Oakridge Principal, remarked, "We are immensely proud of our students for representing us at this prestigious global summit. This experience will undoubtedly inspire them to continue their journey as changemakers, applying the skills and connections they've gained to address real-world challenges through the lens of the UN Sustainable Development Goals."

The NAE Student Summit is not the only way students get engaged with the SDGs and social impact efforts at Nord Anglia schools. Through the Social Impact Distinctions, schools work toward three levels of accreditation (bronze, silver, and gold) showcasing how they have embedded children's rights and the SDGs. Each year, students can also receive funding from the Social Impact Grants to expand and enhance their community activities addressing the goals.

*UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product, or service.

For admission enquiries, write to: mac.blr@oakridge.in.

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 80+ day and boarding schools in 33 countries, teaching over 90,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, visit www.oakridge.in/bengaluru.

