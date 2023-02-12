Sundargarh (Odisha) [India], February 12 (ANI): The deadlock, that had stalled the mining activities of Vedanta at its Jamkani site in Sundargarh sadar assembly segment due to the stir staged by the affected villagers, ultimately got resolved this week following the hectic parleys and successful talks between the protesters and the Sundargarh district administration as well as the Vedanta authorities.

The issue got resolved on Friday, a senior official said.

A meeting was held between the company authority, district administration, and the displaced villagers regarding the problems of the aggrieved people at the agitation site of Vedanta Company's Jamkani Coal Mine. "The issues were ultimately resolved on Friday following hectic parleys between the protesters and the Sundargarh district administration as well as the Vedanta authorities. After the meeting, the company has started operation," said Abhimanyu Behera, ADM, Sundargarh. "Various issues including ex-gratia were discussed in a healthy atmosphere resulting in an agreement reached and the protesters have agreed on the Rs 15 lakh per acre ex-gratia, following which the mining process got started from 10th February onwards," Bhera added The meeting was attended by the MLA of Sundargarh, Kusum Tette, ADM Sundargarh Abhimanyu Behera, other administrative officials, CEO Vedanta Mines V Srikant, along with other officials from the company.

More than 1,500 villagers from Mendra, Jamkani, Girishma, and Jharpalang villages attended the meeting. Negotiations on various issues such as compensation were also successfully done. (ANI)

