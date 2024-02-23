Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 23 (ANI): In a session of the Cabinet Meeting convened on Thursday at the Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik chaired a deliberation that led to the approval of 16 agenda items spanning across various departments.

After the meeting, Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, Minister Sudam Marandi, and Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena held a press briefing for the media, during which they announced the approval of 16 agenda items related to 13 different departments by the Cabinet.

These decisions, aimed at fostering economic growth, promoting social welfare, and enhancing infrastructure development, reflect the state government's unwavering commitment to advancing the overall well-being of its citizens.

The first significant decision approved by the Cabinet pertains to the upgradation and amendment of the Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy 2023.

This policy revision aims to attract investors for setting up semiconductor and electronic chip manufacturing facilities, as well as fabless design units, in the state.

By fostering the growth of the semiconductor industry, Odisha seeks to position itself as a leading hub for technology-driven innovation and manufacturing.

Following closely is the approval of the "Nua-O" initiative under the Integrated Youth Development Programme.

This initiative, known as Nutan Unnat Abhilasa, encompasses a series of sports competitions and cultural activities aimed at empowering the youth through skill development opportunities.

By providing platforms for cultural and social engagement, the initiative seeks to nurture the talent and potential of the state's youth, thereby contributing to their holistic development.

In a bid to bolster the education sector, the Cabinet approved the Odisha Laboratory Assistants in Government Engineering Schools and Polytechnics (Methods of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Amendment Rules, 2024.

This amendment aims to streamline the recruitment process and enhance the conditions of service for laboratory assistants, thereby ensuring a conducive environment for quality education and research.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to the proposal for the development of the Ro-Pax Jetty and allied infrastructures connecting Kaninali in Bhadrak district and Talachua in Kendrapada district under the Sagarmala Programme.

This ambitious project, aimed at enhancing connectivity and facilitating smoother transportation between the two districts, is poised to unlock new avenues for economic growth and development in the region.

Furthermore, the Cabinet approved the execution of lease deeds for pre-possession cases and cases covered under Annexure-II-A, II-B, and II-C of the Task Force Report.

This decision underscores the state government's commitment to ensuring seamless land allocation and post-allotment services, thereby facilitating the timely execution of developmental projects across the state.

In a significant move aimed at promoting industrial growth, the Cabinet approved the amendment of the Odisha Subordinate Finance Service (Commercial Tax Branch) Recruitment and Conditions of Service Rules, 1988.

This amendment seeks to enhance the recruitment process and improve the conditions of service for personnel in the commercial tax branch, thereby fostering a conducive environment for business and investment in the state.

Additionally, the Cabinet sanctioned the revision of State Government Grant-in-Aid to institutions for eligible employees covered under Odisha(Non-Government Colleges, Junior Colleges and Higher Secondary Schools) Grant-in-Aid in the shape of Block Grant Order, 2014.

This revision, aimed at providing financial support to educational institutions and their employees, underscores the state government's commitment to promoting quality education and fostering academic excellence.

Moreover, the Cabinet approved the settlement of DP Tenements, Sunabeda, in favour of Displaced Persons of East Pakistan and Burma Repatriates.

This decision reflects the state government's commitment to addressing the needs and concerns of displaced persons and providing them with sustainable housing solutions.

Another significant decision taken by the Cabinet pertains to the provision of funds for various welfare schemes under the KALIA scheme.

This includes support to cultivators for cultivation, livelihood support to landless agricultural households, and the KALIA Scholarship. These welfare schemes, aimed at empowering farmers and promoting agricultural development, underscore the state government's commitment to the welfare of its rural population.

Furthermore, the Cabinet approved the modification in the implementation mechanism under the farmers' welfare-KALIA scheme. This modification seeks to streamline the implementation process and enhance the effectiveness of the KALIA scheme in reaching its intended beneficiaries.

In a bid to provide additional support to landless agricultural households, the Cabinet sanctioned one-time additional financial support under the farmers' welfare KALIA scheme.

This decision underscores the state government's commitment to addressing the needs of vulnerable agricultural households and providing them with the necessary support for their livelihoods.

In another significant development, the Cabinet approved the tender for award of contract in favour of L1 bidder Shree Balaji Engicons Limited, Belpahar, Odisha for construction of an affordable housing project at Mouza-Gadakana, Bhubaneswar.

This project, comprising of MIG, LIG, and EWS flats, aims to provide affordable housing solutions to the citizens of Odisha, thereby addressing the housing needs of the economically weaker sections of society.

Moreover, the Cabinet sanctioned the reimbursement of State GST applicable on the tickets for the Hindi feature film titled '12th Fail'. This decision reflects the state government's commitment to promoting the film industry and providing support to filmmakers in the state.

Furthermore, the Cabinet approved the framing of the restructuring proposal of the Odisha Panchayat Executive Officers Service (Method of Recruitment & Conditions of Service).

This decision underscores the state government's commitment to promoting administrative efficiency and enhancing the effectiveness of the Panchayat Executive Officers Service.

Lastly, the Cabinet approved the proposal for the sanction of alienation of Government land measuring Ac.7.818 dec. in Mouza-Padanpur under Jatni Tahasil of Khordha district in favour of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship for setting up of National Skill Training Institute (NSTI).

This decision reflects the state government's commitment to promoting skill development and entrepreneurship in the state.

The decisions taken by the Odisha Cabinet in its 74th session underscore the state government's unwavering commitment to fostering economic growth, promoting social welfare, and enhancing infrastructure development across the state.

These initiatives, spanning across various sectors, are poised to propel Odisha towards a path of inclusive and sustainable development, thereby improving the lives and livelihoods of its citizens. (ANI)

