ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], July 19: Oleevia Grameen Credits, a modern non-banking finance company, celebrated the inauguration of its Delhi Regional Office and Dwarka branch, marking a significant milestone in their mission to empower individuals and transform society. The event took place in Delhi, with esteemed guests and key company representatives in attendance.

Also Read | Eurozone Inflation Lets Up Further in June.

The event was also attended by notable personalities.

Inaugurated by Arun Kumar Sarma (Director General, North East Centre for Technology Application and Research, Government of India),

Also Read | Ashish Sakharkar Dies: Body-Builder Who Won ‘Mr India’ Title Four Times Passes Away at 43 After Prolonged Illness in Mumbai.

Chief Guest : A Jayakumar (Scientific Expertise, Delhi), Advocate Arun Pande (Advisor Drone Foundation)

Presidential Address: Krishnakumar K T, (Managing Director, Oleevia), Other Guests : Veera Madviraj Achari Ceepelli (Founder and President, Namo Mission), Prof Sreekesh (JNU ), Laxmi Narayan (SHO Dwaraka, Dept of Police ) Jerlit C O, Dennis , Jagadeeswaran , Mangers from RBL Bank, Abhilash Nagendran, Renjith Arambil, other Oleevia team members were also participated.

The opening of the Delhi Regional Office will serve as a coordination center for the company's services in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir. This expansion demonstrates Oleevia Grameen Credits' commitment to reaching individuals across various states and providing them with innovative financial solutions.

Oleevia Grameen Credits is dedicated to making everyone self-reliant, offering a range of financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of individuals from diverse backgrounds. Their approach combines innovation, technology, and exceptional customer service to ensure a seamless experience for their clients.

With expansion into eight states, Oleevia Grameen Credits is well on its way to realizing its mission of independence and progress for individuals throughout the country. The inauguration of the Delhi Regional Office and Dwaraka branch signifies a significant step forward for Oleevia Grameen Credits, reinforcing their commitment to empowering individuals, revolutionizing finance, and shaping a brighter future for all.

Note to editors:

Please visit https://oleeviagrameencredits.com/ for more information about Oleevia Grameen Credits and its range of financial services.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)