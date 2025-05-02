NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], May 2: India's used car market is on a strong growth trajectory -- projected to increase from INR 2 lakh crores in FY23 to INR 5 lakh crores by FY28, with volumes rising from 4.6 million to 8.5 million units and is set to outpace the new car market, as per the OLX Mobility Report FY23-FY28 (7th Edition).

Despite the presence of a large and growing network of used car dealers in India -- including numerous leading players and millions of vehicles transacted annually -- the industry has long lacked a formal, structured platform to recognize and celebrate dealer performance.

In a market where trust, transparency, and service excellence are critical to sustained growth, the absence of an industry benchmark for used car dealers recognition has been a notable gap. Acknowledging this need, OLX India launched the OLX Titan Awards -- a one-of-its-kind marquee initiative to recognise and celebrate the remarkable achievements of its used car dealer partners across India, and set new standards of excellence within the evolving used car market.

The Awards attracted participation from thousands of dealers across the country, highlighting the importance of recognising excellence in customer satisfaction, transparency and business performance within the industry.

"At OLX, our used car dealer partners are at the heart of everything we do. They are the driving force behind our success in the used car market. The inaugural edition of the OLX Titans Awards is our attempt to recognise and celebrate the remarkable achievements of our valued dealer partners. Their on-ground expertise, excellence, customer centricity, business integrity and valuable market feedback continue to shape our platform and deliver a great experience for our users. As highlighted in the OLX-CRISIL Mobility Report, India's used car market is projected to reach Rs. 5 lakh crore by FY28, hence the role of our partners becomes even more pivotal. We're proud to celebrate their achievements," said Siddharth Agrawal, Chief Business Officer (Autos), OLX India.

The evaluation criteria for the OLX Titan Awards was designed to ensure transparency and fairness, with dealers assessed across key metrics that directly influence customer experience--such as Ad Response Time, which reflects a dealer's promptness and professionalism; Ad Title and Description Quality, which helps buyers make informed decisions; and Ad Image Quality & Quantity, which enhances transparency and builds trust by providing a clear view of the used cars.

The next set of OLX Titan Awards will be hosted in July 2025, and OLX looks forward to celebrating even greater milestones ahead.

OLX India is one of India's leading classifieds players, committed to fostering sustainable practices through its core mission of reduce and reuse. Operating across 12 diverse categories, including cars, bikes, real estate, electronics, and more, the platform attracts an impressive average of 35 million unique visitors each month. Additionally, it boasts a substantial annual listing count of over 30 million items, making it a robust marketplace for users seeking various products and services.

