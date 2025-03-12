One of the World's Biggest Bollywood Shows in history to descend on the UK for National Tour

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: One of the biggest Bollywood stage shows to take place across the globe will descend on the UK for a national tour this May. THE BOLLYWOOD BIG ONE.

Sunday 4th May, Co-op Live, Manchester

Bank Holiday Monday 5th May, OVO Arena Wembley

Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Disha Patani confirmed as part of the lineup.

Comedians Sunil Grover and Manish Paul to host

Further surprise artist announcements to be revealed.

One of the biggest Bollywood stage shows to take place across the globe will descend on the UK for a national tour this May. THE BOLLYWOOD BIG ONE will unite some of the biggest and most celebrated superstars from the Indian film industry on one stage on the Bank Holiday weekend of Sunday 4th May at Co-op Live Manchester followed by a London show on Monday 5th May at OVO Arena Wembley.

A once-in-a-lifetime moment for Bollywood fans across generations, THE BOLLYWOOD BIG ONE will unite the creme of Bollywood superstardom on a global stage. Bollywood royalty and silver screen heavyweight, Salman Khan, will join an ensemble of veteran and new gen superstars, including the evergreen and undisputed dancing queen, Madhuri Dixit; the screen idols of a new generation, Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff; and some of the finest leading ladies in Bollywood today, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Disha Patani, with further surprise artist announcements to follow. Comedians and national treasures, Sunil Grover and Manish Paul, will be hosting.

THE BOLLYWOOD BIG ONE signifies a rites of passage moment for the leading pioneer of the global Bollywood stage show over the past 40 years, Farhath Hussain. The dream concert turned reality by the internationally-renowned show promoter is a joint collaboration between India and the UK, Managed, Scripted and Directed by Sohail Khan Entertainment and JA Events.

THE BOLLYWOOD BIG ONE will present a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Indian film fans and audiences. With a talent lineup of such combined star power and global fandom, the stage show will set a whole new precedent and brand name in the live event space internationally. The UK's latest and largest live entertainment arena, Co-op Live, is purpose built to showcase the best live entertainment from across the globe. Having become the country's latest cultural and social hotspot, the venue makes a befitting host for a show of this scale and cultural significance - the first time in 25 years that Bollywood glitterati will grace the stage in the City of Manchester - an iconic moment for which the promoters are proud to be presenting the show at Co-op Live.

Following the tour's debut date at Co-op Live, The Bollywood Big One will make its way to OVO Arena Wembley, the original UK home of the Bollywood superstar legacy concert. The show will mark the first Bollywood superstar concert at the iconic venue in 20 years, welcoming back silver screen idol, Salman Khan, and the first since the venue's major refurbishment. With demand and bookings expected from across the globe, ticket prices will be structured as affordable as possible, to ensure no one misses out.

The UK being home to the oldest and most established overseas South Asian diaspora makes it the perfect location for this iconic stage show tour, which will hail a historic socio-cultural moment for the community. The milestone tour will provide a showcase to the world of the strength and global impact of the diaspora and its cultural staple, Bollywood.

THE BOLLYWOOD BIG ONE

Pre-sale tickets go live on Tuesday 11th March, 10am

General ticket sales go live on Thursday 13th March, 10am via:

www.ticketmaster.co.uk

www.axs.com

For further tour information visit: www.bollywoodbigone.com

Join the conversation:

#TheBollywoodBigOne

