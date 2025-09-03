PNN

New Delhi [India], September 3: Fastest growing online furniture startup, Furnisquare, has announced free shipping across India to their customers. CTO of Furnisquare said Free Shipping Initiative is designed to remove delivery cost barriers and enhance the online shopping experience for our customers as more people turn to online platforms to furnish their homes. FurniSquare.com is emerging as a leading name in the digital furniture space -- blending modern design, affordability, and convenience into one seamless shopping experience.

They said that 5 years back, it was founded with a vision to make stylish, high-quality, solid wood furniture online accessible to everyone. FurniSquare.com has quickly grown into a go-to destination for customers seeking thoughtfully designed pieces without the traditional showroom markups. They have owned 10,000 sq ft. Manufacturing unit in Ratangarh ( Rajasthan ) that makes furniture following all quality standards.

"We created Furnisquare to make furniture shopping simple, inspiring, and affordable," said Mr. Manoj Jangid, Founder & CEO of Furnisquare.com. "Our goal is to help people create beautiful spaces that feel like home -- with just a few clicks."

Furnisquare's website spans everything from solid wood, sleek sofas and space-saving dining table sets to minimalist bedroom furniture and smart storage solutions. The brand focuses on clean lines, durable materials, and contemporary styles that work in homes, apartments, and everything in between.

Each piece is curated with functionality in mind, designed to fit modern lifestyles -- whether you're decorating a new apartment, upgrading your home office, or transforming your living room. They offer free shipping and transparent pricing, 3 3-year warranty with an easy return policy for worry-free purchases.

The site also features customer reviews, room inspiration galleries, and helpful guides -- making it easier for shoppers to make confident choices.

"We've combined the best of e-commerce with the care of boutique service," added Mr. Manoj Jangid. "Our customers don't just get furniture -- they get support, ideas, and a brand they can trust."

Furnisquare also places a strong emphasis on eco-conscious sourcing and space-smart designs. Many of their collections feature modular and multi-use furniture, perfect for urban dwellers or anyone looking to maximize small spaces. The company is also exploring green packaging and sustainable manufacturing partnerships, reflecting its commitment to responsible retail.

With thousands of happy customers and growing demand, Furnisquare.com is poised to become a major force in the online home and living market. Whether you're furnishing a single room or styling an entire home, Furnisquare.com offers a trusted solution that's stylish, easy, and built for the way we live today.

