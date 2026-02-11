Optician India Magazine

New Delhi [India], February 11: In its latest issue, Optician India Magazine features "Redefining Luxury Eyewear: Brand, Build Quality, Color, Texture and Beyond" by Amarbir Singh, Head of India & SAARC Nations and Board Director at Kering Eyewear India. The article asserts that true luxury stems from a blend of brand heritage, craftsmanship, materials, design, and service--not just logos.

Singh notes the Indian luxury eyewear market's double-digit growth, fueled by affluent millennials and Gen Z viewing frames as style statements. He stresses tactile elements like hand-polished acetate, titanium flexibility, and "India Fit" ergonomics tailored to local facial structures.

Opticians are advised to curate premium assortments, train staff on value storytelling, and prioritize after-sales care to justify premiums.

The piece warns against price-focused sales, urging focus on emotional and functional value.

With the sector projected to nearly double by 2030, Singh positions opticians as key players in elevating eyewear from necessity to cherished accessory. The full article is available in the current Optician India issue also available in digital form at www.opticianindia.com, offering actionable insights for retailers nationwide.

About Optician India

Optician India is India's pioneering magazine dedicated to the optical industry, opticians, brands, wholesalers, and consumers. It covers eyewear fashion trends, business insights, optometry, manufacturing, and eye care issues. Published quarterly in digital and print formats, including a luxury supplement, it raises awareness and promotes best practices.

