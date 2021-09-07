New Delhi (Delhi) [India], September 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Strengthening its leadership position in the projector market, Optoma Corporation, world's No. 1 DLP projector brand today announced that it has become number one projector brand in DLP & 4K UHD segments in India for Q2, 2021 as per PMA report. Optoma is a leading designer and manufacturer of projection and Interactive Flat Panel for corporate, education, professional video and home entertainment segments.

Continuing its growth despite pandemic, Optoma said that it's the only projector brand to have reflected the growth trend in the first half of 2021 with becoming No. 1 projector brand in 4K UHD segment. Prior to this, Optoma had doubled its market share in ProAV and home segment in 2020. The brand has also taken more than 50% market share in the Short Throw projector category and is No. 1 brand in India for the category during Q2,2021.

The Taiwan-headquartered projector firm Optoma Corporation is No. 1 in the 4K UHD and DLP segments Worldwide. It has become top DLP projector brand in India with more than 33% of the market share in Q2, 2021. Now, the company plans to aggressively tap home entertainment segment, ProAV and education projector category with an array of new product launches for these categories.

Optoma is known for its commitment towards Indian market and launched a number of projection products in 2021. Focusing on cutting-edge technology and product design, the company launched the UHD33 and UHD35+ True 4K UHD Projectors having panoramic view feature with 21:9 Ultra Wide Format. Optoma also brought 4K UHD high brightness home cinema projector ZK750 in February this year which received rave response from tech experts and cinema lovers.

Speaking about this achievement Vijay Sharma, Country Head, India, Optoma Corporation said that, "We are pleased to announce that despite of pandemic situation and challenging market conditions, we have managed to maintain an upward curve in sales. We registered demand coming from across segments especially home segment. This growth in first six months of 2021 is a result of our advanced technology based product launches and our proper understanding of current circumstances of Indian market. We expect the trend to continue in the second half of the year too."

Speaking on this occasion, Gordon Wu, Head of Asia Pacific, Optoma Corporation added that, "We witnessed an encouraging growth of Optoma Corporation in India during this unprecedented time. Our team tackled the challenges admirably and achieved overall growth."

Optoma is a world leading designer and manufacturer of projection and audio products for business, education, professional audio/video and home entertainment. With our business philosophy of dedication, professionalism and efficiency which bring synergy to corporate vision, comprehensive product categories and flexible marketing strategy, Optoma has received global recognition from customers and media.

Vertically-integrated from its parent company, Coretronic Group, Optoma has focused on projection system development and marketing since it was established. With full competency of resource distributing and controlling in the value added chain, Optoma is the true pioneer in the world of projection technology.

The extensive product range includes projectors for portable, fixed installation and home theatre projectors. Committed to fully serve the business/education, home, mobile/entertainment, Optoma is devoted to make your business more efficient, learning more attractive, and life more enjoyable. The Optoma Group has continental headquarters in Asia, Europe, and USA.

