Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: Orient Tradelink Ltd (BSE: 531512), company engaged in the production and marketing of Movies, Animated Movies, Television Serials has reported a net profit of Rs. 88.5 lakh for the FY 2024-25 ended March 2025 as compared to the net profit of Rs. 17.63 lakh in the corresponding period of FY 23-24, Y-o-Y rise of 402%. Revenue from operations during FY25 rise 59.4% Y-o-Y to Rs. 1445.3 lakh as compared to the revenue from operations of Rs. 906.71 lakh.

Orient Tradelink Ltd, founded in 1994, is a multi-faceted media company. They produce and market a wide range of content including movies, animation, TV shows & music albums and even run their own FMCG brand, Krishna Sai. The company also holds the rights to sell both online and offline spiritual and mythological content, including mantras and other media.

* Company anticipates a steady annual revenue of Rs6-7 crores through sales and associated spiritual collateral.

* Company has launched Global Telecast of "Sai Ki Mahima" Season 8 on ZEE Networks

* Company signs two-year deals with Radio Megazone Bollywood 104 and Radio Namaste to Promote Aushim Khetarpal's Spiritual Songs in South Africa.

On 17 May 2025, Board of Directors of the Company considered & approved the Allotment of 24,50,000 Equity shares of Rs. 10 each at a price of Rs. 16 per share comprising of premium of Rs. 6 each per share, upon exercise of option for conversion of equity warrants into equal number of Equity Shares against receipt of balance subscription amount of 75% (INR 12/- Per Warrant) of warrant issue price.

Post Allotment of above Equity Shares, the paid-up equity-share capital of the company stand increased from INR 13,16,50,000 divided into 1,31,65,000 Equity Shares of INR 10/-each to INR 15,61,15,000 divided into 1,56,15,000 Equity Shares of INR 10each.

On 26th April, company announced the global telecast of its flagship spiritual series "Sai Ki Mahima", featuring renowned Sai devotee and spiritual guide Shri Aushim Khetarpal. The much awaited Season 8 of the program will air weekly for 52 weeks, beginning Sunday, April 27, across major Zee Network channels: - ZEE America, ZEE Caribbean, ZEE South Africa. This internationally acclaimed series has already aired on 15 leading television channels in India--including Sony, Zee, Sahara, and others--garnering widespread devotion and viewership across the country.

With an estimated investment of over Rs70 lakhs towards content creation and promotion, Orient Tradelink Ltd anticipates a steady annual revenue of Rs6-7 crores through sales and associated spiritual collateral.

The new international broadcast marks a significant expansion in the global footprint of "Sai Ki Mahima". In the coming 2-3 months, additional international channels are expected to join the telecast network, further amplifying reach and impact. This move also coincides with the tremendous success of Shri Aushim Khetarpal's recent spiritual tours in America and South Africa, where his presence drew thousands of devotees and significantly boosted the global recognition of the program. Business & Spiritual Synergy: The ongoing 52-week global telecast is expected to significantly enhance brand visibility for Orient Tradelink Ltd and generate substantial revenue through: - Book Sales - Merchandising - Digital Platform Expansion.

In March 2025, company signs two-year deals with Radio Megazone Bollywood 104 and Radio Namaste to Promote Aushim Khetarpal's Spiritual Songs in South Africa. Orient Tradelink Ltd., a leader in spiritual content, continues its global expansion by partnering with Radio Megazone Bollywood 104 and Radio Namaste. This collaboration, signed during Aushim Khetarpal's recent world spiritual tour from February 21st to March 1st, promises to elevate the spiritual experience of audiences across Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town.

