New Delhi [India], July 13: In India, the relocation (local, national, and international) sector has remained consistent over several decades. People are always on the lookout for dependable packers and movers to shift their belongings and valuables. However, with several players entering the market, the competition is fiercer now than it has ever been. This often makes customers choose inauthentic service providers as well as imposters. To avoid this confusion, the original Agarwal Packers and Movers have launched the #BadeBhaiyaMatlab campaign.

Established in 1984 by Dayanand Agarwal (Group Chairman and Founder, DRS Group), Agarwal Packers and Movers offers local, inter-city, inter-state, and international relocation services to clients across India. From domestic and household shifting to corporate and office shifting, the company helps its clients carry their goods from one location to another via GPS-enabled and lockable trucks.

After the company created its niche in the market, several imposters and players with a similar name started entering the market, making it difficult for the public to identify the original service provider. Considering this, Agarwal Packers and Movers launched the #BadeBhaiyaMatlab campaign.

The #BadeBhaiyaMatlab campaign revolves around encouraging the public to confirm that they are dealing with the original Agarwal Packers and Movers before obtaining relocation services. The term “Bade Bhaiya” (an elder brother) signifies trust, reliability, and assurance. It is also used to refer to the founder of the original Agarwal Packers and Movers, Dayanand Agarwal.

As per the #BadeBhaiyaMatlab campaign, clients are requested to look for three distinct signs that confirm that the services are offered by the original Agarwal Packers and Movers. The first sign differentiating the original player from its peers is it being an NSE Emerge listed company. Secondly, the clients are encouraged to look for the DRS Group before booking the services. Finally, the public is asked to pay attention to the original website: https://www.agarwalpackers.in/. These signs help the existing and potential clients of the original market leader identify the company before booking its services.

Owing to its services and legacy that goes back four decades, the original Agarwal Packers and Movers has been acknowledged by the Limca Book of World Records and the World Book of Records (UK). The ISO 9001:2015, IBA-approved company caters to more than 1,600 locations while being associated with 40+ international partners to ensure quick and seamless relocation.

Dayanand Agarwal believes that the #BadeBhaiyaMatlab campaign will help his company continue its legacy and maintain its niche in the market. He says, “A lot goes into building a company from scratch and earning a reputable name in a competitive market. It is impossible to replicate the essence of the original Agarwal Packers and Movers as it includes years of hard work, dedication, and genuine concern for the customers!”

