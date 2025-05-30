PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: OTM has once again been recognized as the leading travel trade show in both India and Asia, according to a comprehensive custom market research study commissioned by Fairfest Media and conducted by NielsenIQ, the leader in consumer intelligence. This recognition, for the second consecutive year, underscores OTM's continued leadership in the travel exhibition landscape. The latest study, conducted among travel industry professionals who attended multiple travel shows in 2025, revealed even higher satisfaction scores and stronger performance metrics compared to the previous year, with OTM decisively outperforming other major shows across the region. The customised study, commissioned by Fairfest Media and conducted by NielsenIQ, the leader in consumer intelligence, indicated that travel industry professionals who attended multiple trade shows in the region once again identified OTM as a leading travel trade show in India and Asia.

The comprehensive custom survey, commissioned by Fairfest Media, evaluated 15 international travel trade shows across Asia and 19 regional shows in India. The study found a 'significantly higher quantum of respondents stating OTM to be the leading show at a National & Asia level', outperforming other major shows, including ITB Asia and SATTE.

Overwhelming Industry Recognition

The extensive 2025 study revealed:

* Among professionals who participated in or visited 2 or more shows in India, 55% recognised OTM as the leading national show

* Among those who attended multiple shows in Asia, 52% ranked OTM as the top show across Asia

OTM has played a crucial role in major business transactions, with the majority of the attendees saying they made purchase decisions within 3 months of attending the event.

Mr. Sanjiv Agarwal, Chairman & CEO of Fairfest Media, commented: "At Fairfest Media, we're deeply committed to delivering measurable ROI for our exhibitors and visitors, which is why we commissioned this comprehensive custom study conducted by NielsenIQ. The consecutive recognition of OTM in the study confirms that OTM continues to set the standard for the industry, in India and globally. As we prepare for OTM 2026, we remain focused on further enhancing the experience and business outcomes for all participants."

Future Growth Opportunities

The study also identified expansion opportunities that will guide OTM's future development:

* Travel professionals expressed interest in seeing increased representation from the Americas (particularly USA and Brazil), Europe (with emphasis on Switzerland and the Nordic countries), and Asia (especially Singapore and Turkey).

* Enhanced conference programming has been identified as an opportunity area for future development.

The comprehensive custom survey evaluated travel trade shows across Asia and regional shows in India. Countries covered in the customized study (conducted by NielsenIQ and commissioned by Fairfest Media) included India, Singapore, Egypt, Sri Lanka, United Kingdom, Maldives, Tanzania, Greece, Philippines, Russia, Netherlands, Vietnam & Republic of Korea.

The population covered in the study includes exhibitors and visitors of travel trade shows. The total usable database of visitors shared with NielsenIQ by Fairfest Media was over 32,000, and of exhibitors was over 2,832. The sample size was overall (N=211); exhibitors (N=56), and visitors (N=155). The sampling method was online, purposive sampling.

The next edition of OTM is scheduled for 5, 6 & 7 February 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Based on current projections and the strong satisfaction metrics from the 2025 event, OTM 2026 is expected to further strengthen its lead in both the country and the region.

About OTM and Fairfest Media Limited

OTM, organised by Fairfest Media Limited, is the leading travel trade show in Asia and India. Each year, it brings together a global network of exhibitors, buyers, and travel industry professionals to connect, showcase innovations, and generate business opportunities. Fairfest Media also organises TTF-branded travel shows in 7 Indian cities, making it the largest travel trade show organiser in India. As the leading travel show organiser in the region, Fairfest continues to shape the future of travel in the world's fastest-growing market.

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behaviour and revealing new pathways to growth. NIQ combined with GfK in 2023, bringing together two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. Our global reach spans over 90 countries, covering approximately 85% of the world's population and more than $7.2 trillion in global consumer spend. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights--delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms--NIQ delivers the Full View™. For more information, please visit www.niq.com

Media Contact

Sandrine Clarac Director - Marketing and International Sales Fairfest Media LimitedPhone: +91-2245558555

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2698957/FAIRFEST_OTM_Jio_World.jpg

