GT vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025 Eliminator: Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Eliminator. The winner of this contest will meet Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifier 2 to determine the second finalist with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) having already made it to the IPL 2025 final. The GT vs MI IPL 2025 match takes place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on May 30. The GT vs MI IPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in GT vs MI IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. Did Virat Kohli Point At Musheer Khan And Say ‘Ye Paani Pilaata Hai’ After Batter Was Sent As Impact Player During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Match?.

One of the teams’ IPL 2025 campaign will come to an end tonight as former champions GT and MI take on each other. RCB have already made it to the final and now await their opponent. This will be the third meeting between Mumbai and Gujarat in IPL 2025 and on both the previous occasions GT have defeated MI. Meanwhile, we have drafted the GT vs MI Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Enter IPL 2025 Final; Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma and Phil Salt Shine As RCB Thrash Punjab Kings by Eight Wickets in Qualifier 1.

GT vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Menids (GT).

Batters: Sai Sudharsan (GT), Shubman Gill (GT), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) and Rohit Sharma (MI).

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (MI) and Mitchell Santner (MI).

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Prasidh Krishna (GT), Mohammad Siraj (GT) and Trent Boult (MI).

GT vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Jasprit Bumrah (c), Sai Sudharsan (vc).

GT vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Kusal Menids (GT), Sai Sudharsan (GT), Shubman Gill (GT), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) and Rohit Sharma (MI), Hardik Pandya (MI), Mitchell Santner (MI), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Prasidh Krishna (GT), Mohammad Siraj (GT) and Trent Boult (MI).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2025 10:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).