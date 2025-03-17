VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 17: Since its inception in 2013, the P.C. Chandra Jewellers Goldlites Diva beauty pageant has emerged as a beacon of empowerment and self-expression for young women across Eastern India. Owned by P.C. Chandra Jewellers, the event was conceived with the objective of connecting with a younger audience, and over the years, it has significantly evolved to become a celebrated platform that nurtures talent and confidence.

A Platform for Holistic Development

The pageant's transformation is evident in its refined selection process, which emphasizes holistic development and inclusivity. By introducing diverse sub-categories, the competition recognizes and celebrates unique talents and strengths among participants. Esteemed judges and mentors are enlisted to provide expert guidance, ensuring that contestants receive valuable insights and support throughout their journey.

Expanding Horizons

In a strategic move to reach a broader audience, P.C. Chandra Jewellers has extended the pageant's footprint to cities such as Patna, Ranchi, and Bhubaneswar. This expansion offers more opportunities for talented women from various parts of Eastern India to participate and shine, reflecting the brand's commitment to inclusivity and regional representation.

Engaging Promotions and Collaborations

Promotion of the P.C. Chandra Jewellers Goldlites Diva pageant is multifaceted, leveraging both traditional and digital platforms. Engaging content, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and contestant profiles are shared across social media channels, fostering a vibrant online community. Collaborations with local media outlets and publications amplify the event's reach, while glamorous finales and in-store promotions generate buzz and anticipation among audiences.

Musical Maestro: Raghav Sachar

The 2025 edition of the pageant was graced by the soulful performance of renowned musician Raghav Sachar. His mesmerizing melodies added a layer of enchantment to the event, creating a harmonious blend of music and grace that captivated attendees. The synergy between Sachar's artistry and the elegance of the contestants underscored the pageant's celebration of talent and poise.

Crowning Glory

The grand finale witnessed a breathtaking display of elegance, confidence, and strength, culminating in Tiyasha Mukherjee being crowned P.C. Chandra Jewellers Goldlites Diva 2025. Her achievement stands as a testament to the platform's mission of empowering women and providing them with opportunities to showcase their abilities on a grand stage.

Strategic Business Insights

Beyond its cultural and social impact, the P.C. Chandra Jewellers Goldlites Diva pageant aligns with P.C. Chandra Jewellers' business objectives. By engaging with a younger demographic, the brand taps into a dynamic market segment, enhancing its relevance and appeal. The expansion into new cities not only broadens the customer base but also offers insights into regional preferences and cultural nuances, informing future business strategies.

Building a Community

Through this initiative, P.C. Chandra Jewellers has cultivated a loyal community encompassing customers, contestants, and supporters who resonate with the brand's values and vision. The pageant serves as a conduit for meaningful connections, fostering a sense of belonging and shared purpose among participants and audiences alike.

In essence, the P.C. Chandra Jewellers Goldlites Diva beauty pageant transcends traditional notions of competition. It stands as a vibrant celebration of empowerment, talent, and cultural richness, reflecting the brand's dedication to uplifting women and embracing diversity across the region.

