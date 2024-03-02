NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 2: The countdown begins for the much-anticipated HAI Noida Food and Music Festival, slated to take place at GIP Mall, Noida, from March 8th to March 10th, 2024. Organized by Help Artist India Foundation, a heart-driven non-profit organization dedicated to preserving cultural heritage, this three-day extravaganza promises an unforgettable fusion of music gastronomy, and celebration of diversity.

"The HAI Noida Food and Music Festival is not only a celebration of cultural diversity but also a noble initiative to support our ongoing efforts in preserving our rich heritage," said by Ashok Rajput and Taruna Salhan, Founder-Director of Help Artist India. "We're excited to bring together music and food enthusiasts for a fantastic cause."

The stage is set for an electrifying performance by the esteemed Singers troupe - Hariharan Anantha Subramani Ji, Afsana Khan, MC Square and KhullarG, known for their chart-topping hits resonating with the youth. With their iconic tunes like the iconic playback "Tu hi reh", "Yaar Mera Titliyaan Varga", and the unmistakable "Ram Ram / Ladoo tuning of MC Square and "Harami" by KhullarG", the young the most trendy youth Singers are set to enthrall audiences and make hearts beat to the rhythm of their music. Three days of continuous musical shows of 15 renowned musical bands i.e. from Chandigarh/Mumbai and other states too. Renowned personalities of Delhi NCR are invited to the festival's inauguration.

Hariharan echoed similar sentiments, stating, "It's an honor to participate in an event that celebrates our cultural heritage and brings people together through the universal language of music. I can't wait to share the stage with such talented artists."

"We are thrilled to be part of the HAI Noida Fest and return to Delhi NCR after a significant hiatus," exclaimed Afsana Khan, expressing the excitement about the upcoming event. "The fusion of music and the diverse culinary experience promises an unforgettable celebration," MC Square added.

KhullarG, known for his unique musical style, also expressed his excitement, "I'm looking forward to connecting with the audience through our music and creating an experience that lingers in their hearts for a long time."

The HAI Noida Food and Music Festival are not just about music; it's a celebration embracing unity in diversity. Attendees can expect a diverse platter of experiences, including an array of delectable cuisines from various corners of India, soul-stirring melodies transcending genres, and engaging activities for every age group.

Event Highlights:

Special Performances: Hariharan, Afsana Khan, MC Square and KhullarG will headline the event, captivating audiences with their mesmerizing performances.

Melodic Medley: An eclectic mix of music that transcends boundaries and caters to every musical taste.

Taste of Home: Indulge in authentic delicacies resonating with the flavors of home states across India.

The Kaint Dholi Dhol: Traditional artists will enchant with their beats, connecting hearts through the language of music.

Test of Strength: Engage in displays of physical prowess with the Strong Men Competition.

Rap Battle Extravaganza: Witness lyrical mastery in an epic showcase of rap battles.

Tickets for the event are available now on Book My Show and Paytm Insider.

Don't miss this chance to witness the magic unfold as Hariharan Anantha Subramani, Afsana Khan, MC Square and of course our KhullarG take center stage at the HAI Event!

Tickets are available:

HAI: Official Website - www.helpartistindia.org/hai-noida-fest-2024.php

Paytm Insider: insider.in/hai-noida-fest-2024-jan19-2024/event

Book My Show: in.bookmyshow.com/events/hai-noida-fest-2024/ET00381786

