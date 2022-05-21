New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI/ATK): Unified Brainz celebrated the success of women leading by example with glitz, glamour & glory on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, 2022. The world witnessed the most awaited event "Women Leaders to look Up to in 2022" on digital grounds.

Pallavi Malani was pursuing her MBA from a reputed college in Pune when she got married at the age of 21. Her then Dean called her a symbol of failure, scared of pursuing a difficult journey - in short, a waste. But it didn't take long for the gritty Pallavi to prove him otherwise.

Today, as the founder of Sapphire Skills since 2013, she has emerged as a leading coach, storyteller and author across the country.

Born in Ranchi and raised in Asansol within a close-knit joint family, Pallavi lost her mother at an early age and was brought up by her father and sister. Her best friend Pooja was also instrumental in helping her sail through the emotional trauma.

After completing her education at the reputed Ness Wadia College of Commerce in Pune, Pallavi joined the training industry at the beginning of the millennium.

At a time when the industry was in its nascent stage, was male-dominated, and mocked as a concept... a lady empowering men with tools and rational thought processes was unacceptable and demeaning.

However with huge MNCs spreading their wings in the country, came a paradigm shift in the thought process. People started recognising the importance of adding new tools for a raise.

Coaching made them open up to the outer and inner threats, and helped them highlight their USP in the competitive world.

Pallavi chose this opportune time to become an ICF Licensed Emotional Intelligence Coach, Master Neuro-Linguistic Practitioner, Mindfulness Coach, and Licensed Leadership Coach. In 2013, she also founded Sapphire Skills.

"My passion is to feel satisfied with adding value to an individual or an organisation. This makes me proactive, creative, innovative and courageous towards mapping a new roadmap to success," says Pallavi.

Coming from a Marwari joint family, people always doubted her credibility towards work. Male trainer counterparts were thought to be more efficient in connecting with the organization's ecosystem.

And few people were even quick to believe that women got their way easy. This denial of identity was not acceptable to Pallavi.

"Changing mindsets has been the most difficult challenge," says Pallavi. She tells us how to break the proverbial glass ceiling: "Women need to learn to negotiate for their pay. They should have an accurate self-assessment to stand confident. They should invest in skill-building, and leadership training, and understand the importance of networking. Women must be confident of the fact that being a mother is not a hindrance in their career, they can manage their responsibilities perfectly."

Pallavi is equally passionate about her me-time. "I love to decorate my home and paint. In my free time, I meditate and perform my Narayan reiki satsang with Raj didi, Sandhya didi and Vidya didi. Morning walks give me the energy to drive my day and be with myself without any adage. On weekends though, I put on the shoes of a homemaker. Family is my strength and I devote my time to them. I especially make it a point to spend quality time with my teenage son."

Pallavi herself is an inspiration for many. As an author, she has published articles in newspapers, magazines and Kindle. She has been featured on Red FM and Radio Mirchi. She has trained and addressed more than 10,000 people across the country.

She has been acknowledged as a lady of substance by many institutes and social service organisations. In addition, she is the women's wing Convenor of TiE which has acknowledged her entrepreneurial journey as a women achiever, as well as the Co-Chairperson of the Karnataka Chamber of Commerce.

She also holds an MA degree in Kathak and has trained under the legendary Guru, Pandit Birju Maharaj. To know more about Pallavi, check www.passionvista.com or to nominate email, info@passionvista.com

