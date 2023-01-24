Maldives, January 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): It's the season of romance, so why not treat yourself and your special someone to a Valentine's Day break at Finolhu. While the stunning natural beauty and secluded serenity of the Maldives provide the perfect backdrop for any romantic getaway, Finolhu's barefoot chic style and romantic experiences make it the ideal destination for celebrating your love.

From the moment you first set foot on this tropical island paradise, the vibrant hues and lush verdant fauna will take your breath away. With a selection of spacious and stylish villas boasting stunning views of the ocean, lagoon or garden, you can choose to enjoy the Maldivian sunsets and vistas however you desire, but always at your leisure and comfort from the lap of luxury.

For an extra special treat, why not spend a romantic night under the stars in our Beach Bubble for an all-new once-in-a-lifetime Dream Eclipse Experience. Located in a secluded spot along Finolhu's farthest sandbank, the transparent bubble gives couples a glimpse of Heaven. The experience includes a private evening barbecue and breakfast on the beach.

For the ultimate romantic gesture, Destination Dining is Finolhu's unique private dining experience, serving the finest gourmet cuisine beneath the stars on a secluded stretch of beach. Then when the sun comes up on a new day, a floating breakfast for two in your private pool is the perfect way to start your day together.

Signature treatments designed especially for couples include the Finolhu Royal Signature, an exfoliating dry body brush and oil massage followed by a clay mud body polish that promotes cleansing and detoxing to generate fresh skin growth. Romance at Finolhu begins with a shared massage using warmed olive oil and wine, complimented by a Cleopatra Milk Body Polish and brought to a blissful conclusion with a glass of wine.

No romantic break on Finolhu would be complete without a sunset cruise, while more adventurous couples can try their hand at a wide choice of water sports, or explore the stunning reefs and marine life of the Baa Atoll UNESCO biosphere reserve on snorkelling excursions and dive trips.

Celebrate romance on Valentine's Day, or any day of the year, at the breathtaking Finolhu, where love is always in the air.

Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives

Owned and managed by Seaside Collection, Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives, is a luxury island resort renowned for its two-kilometre white powdery beaches that stretch out across four islands. Firmly established as one of the finest resorts in the Maldives, Finolhu - meaning sandbank in Dhivehi - consists of 125 beachfront and overwater villas (more than half with a private pool), four restaurants and an array of activities, every day on Finolhu's island playground is as varied as the coral reef landscape of the Baa Atoll. Whilst popular with honeymooners, the extensive resort which is set in a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve is also family-friendly, with a kids' club and world-famous entertainment.

For more information about Finolhu Baa Atoll, visit finolhu.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Founded in 1969 by Theo Gerlach, Seaside Collection is a group of 11 boutique properties located in the Canary Islands, Germany, Valencia, and the Maldives, where luxury is celebrated in an unobtrusive, casual way. Each of the 11 four and five-star hotels is characterised by its exclusive location, architecture, high-quality management, unforgettable cuisine and passionate hospitality.

For more information about the city and resort collection visit www.seaside-collection.com.

