New Delhi [India], November 22: What happens when an immensely talented singer and a popular rapper come together? They create a chartbusting song that you can play on repeat.

Yes, we are talking about singer Harshit Tomar and rapper Paradox who have released their upcoming single 'Diamond Cuban' under the popular music label of Panorama Music.

'Diamond Cuban' is a high-energy, peppy hip-hop song which talks about living your life carefree and on your terms and conditions. It is also about friendship, swag, and creating an infectious charisma.

Apart from Harshit Tomar and Paradox, 'Diamond Cuban' features Yash Navani and Simran Dhanwani as the leading pair. Catchy lyrics by Ravish Khanna and Paradox and addictive music by Muzik Amy are strong enough to get every foot in the room moving. Basically, the song has got everything to strike a chord with youngsters and be the next party anthem we wanted.

Rajesh Menon, Chief Executive Officer, Panorama Music, is excited about presenting the new song to the audience. Sharing his excitement, he said, "Paradox and Harshit Tomar are voices of youth. Youngsters connect with their music. I am pretty sure that 'Diamond Cuban' is going to be on every young soul's playlist."

Paradox said that he is thankful to Panorama Music for providing them a platform and enabling them to reach a bigger audience.

"Panorama Music knows the pulse of the audience. They know what kind of music strikes a chord with today's youth. I am thankful to the entire team at Panorama Music for enabling us to reach a bigger audience."

Diamond Cuban' is now out on the Panorama Music YouTube channel.

