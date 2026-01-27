Parijat Industries

New Delhi [India], January 27: Parijat Industries (India) Limited recently received recognition at the PMFAI Awards 2026, earning the Export Excellence Award (Large Scale Category) and the Award for Contribution to Social Responsibility.

The recognition for export excellence showcases Parijat Industries' international footprint and different go-to market strategies. As of August 31, 2025, the company held 512 product registrations with a presence across 65 countries, excluding India. Parijat Industries also has presence across geographies through its warehousing arrangements in Canada, Mali, Togo, Tanzania, & Russia.

The award for social responsibility reflects the company's continued efforts to environmental sustainability and community development. On the environmental front, the company has implemented measures to manage water resources, including the use of Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) and Effluent Treatment Plants (ETP) at its manufacturing units to recycle wastewater for its in-house irrigation purposes. Additionally, the company actively engages its network of 5000+ domestic channel partners across 20 Indian states, as of March 31, 2025, aiming to expand the company's reach into under-penetrated markets.

Parijat's community engagement is rooted in a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) framework, overseen by a Board-constituted committee. The company's social initiatives are historically focused on providing education and healthcare for underprivileged children. The Company undertakes its CSR activities through Anand Foundation and cover various fields such as environmental sustainability, promoting sanitization, empowerment of women, addressing hunger and supporting libraries.

Commenting on the dual recognition, Shivraj Anand, CEO - International Business, Parijat Industries (India) Limited, said,

"These recognitions from PMFAI reflect our efforts to build a globally competitive and diversified business while remaining responsible towards society and the environment. Parijat Industries has established a robust sales and marketing strategy to effectively promote its agrochemical products to farmers, distributors, retailers and other stakeholders, and our CSR activities cover various fields such as community development, education, environmental sustainability."

The Pesticides Manufacturers & Formulators Association of India (PMFAI), which represents over 250 India-based pesticide manufacturers, formulators and traders whose member companies manufacture, formulate, sell and distribute nearly all crop protection products with potential in India, recognises excellence across key dimensions of industry performance through its annual awards.

Parijat Industries is an India-headquartered agrochemical company with a multinational presence and a focus on innovation, product development, and the distribution of branded products. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of agrochemicals under the following categories: (A) formulations, consisting of (i) plant protection products, sub-categorized under insecticides, fungicides, bactericides, herbicides, and combinations thereof, and (ii) plant nutrition products (other than chemical fertilizers), comprising specialty fertilizers, biostimulants, and plant growth regulators ("PGRs"); and (B) technical grade active ingredients which are used in the manufacture of agrochemical formulations.

