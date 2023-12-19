PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], December 19: Paul Merchants is a renowned NBFC based in Chandigarh that has conjoined with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, one of India's leading private general insurers, to provide their customers with General insurance products. Now Paul Merchants along with Bajaj Allianz will cater to their customers with all types of Motor, Travel, Commercial, and Home insurance products seamlessly.

Paul Merchants serves customers from semi-urban to rural India by providing them with affordable and best insurance policies. Paul Merchants has collaborated with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, a leading name in the industry, to offer the finest comprehensive general insurance services, that will safeguard and actively protect all hard-earned assets of their customers.

According to Rajneesh Bansal, Managing Director of Paul Merchants, "Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has been doing exceptionally well over the last 22 years, establishing a reputable presence with customers and gaining significant traction. Through this partnership, we will offer a range of insurance products that can financially safeguard our customers along with the best-in-class customer service."

Being a licenced IRDAI corporate agent Paul Merchants Finance will offer all types of general insurance products to customers. The clients will be offered all types of insurance products like Travel, Motor, Cyber, Personal Accident and Home Insurance.

With our 200+ branches under the brand "CoverPay," in collaboration with insurance companies, customers will be INSURED without any hassle.

Speaking on the occasion Shaibu Cherian, Director of Paul Merchants Finance Said ,"We are constantly looking for new ways to provide tailored solutions to our consumers, and we will soon have a few integrated solutions available through our digital distribution channels. We are pleased to have collaborated with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance to develop and offer numerous insurance solutions. This collaboration will surely strengthen our presence in the insurance industry."

The official launch of the partnership was held in Chandigarh on the 6th December 2023. Present on the occasion were:

- Rajneesh Bansal, Managing Director Paul Merchants.- Mainik Banerjee, Head Websales & Digital Business, Bajaj Alliance and Insurance.- Shaibu Cherian, Director Paul Merchants Finance. - Ruchit Butala, Head Aggregator, Bajaj Alliance and Insurance.- Rahul Sangwan, VP- Insurance Sales.

Paul Merchants Finance Ltd is a well-renowned and established Non-Banking Financial company registered by the honorary Reserve Bank of INDIA. The Company was founded in the year 2010 and has now become an exemplary brand in Financial Services. The unparalleled services and exceptionally innovative products are well accepted and enduringly appreciated by the customers. Paul Merchants Finance Ltd is growing and is spreading its terminals to every part of the country.

Paul Merchant Finance is a fully owned subsidiary of Paul Merchants Limited.

Paul Merchants Ltd has already been a well-established name and is ruling the world of foreign exchange for the last 31 years, being a BSE-listed company, Paul Merchants is a well-flourished brand.

Paul Merchants is one-stop destination for all financial services, thanks to the company's diversification of products and services. Money transfers, prepaid cards, and the insurance distributions are only a few of many significant goods.

Visit our website for further queries: https://paulmerchantsfin.com/

About Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance stands as India's premier private general insurance company. It is a collaborative effort between Bajaj Finserv Limited, India's most diversified non-bank financial institution, and Allianz SE, the world's leading insurer and largest asset manager. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance provides a wide range of general insurance products, including motor insurance, home insurance, and health insurance, along with distinctive insurance offerings like coverage for pet insurance, weddings, events, cybersecurity, and the film industry. The company commenced its operations in 2001 and has consistently expanded its reach to be in close proximity to its customers. Presently, it maintains a presence in nearly 1,500 towns and cities across India. Notably, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance holds the issuer rating of [ICRA]AAA from ICRA Limited, signifying the highest level of assurance regarding the punctual fulfilment of financial commitments.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2303032/Paul_Merchants_Bajaj_Allianz.jpg

