Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 17: Perfios.ai, India's leading B2B SaaS TechFin, today announced the launch of its AI-Powered Real-Time Operating System for BFSI, an integrated suite of agentic platforms that work together as a unified intelligence layer, accelerating the industry's transition to Cognitive Finance. The launch aligns with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) emphasis on stronger governance and responsible AI-led innovation, reinforcing the need for transparent, secure, and accountable AI systems across financial services.

Perfios' AI-powered OS is designed to help financial institutions move beyond traditional automation by introducing a unified intelligence layer that continuously learns, interprets diverse data at scale, and transforms institutional knowledge into real-time, context-aware decisions. This enables faster onboarding, stronger risk insights, higher productivity, and fully traceable governance. Historically, financial institutions have relied on fragmented systems across onboarding, underwriting, fraud detection, and core banking. Perfios' AI OS eliminates these silos by integrating domain-trained LLMs, vision-language models, retrieval systems, and Policy RAG into a cohesive agentic architecture.

Early deployments have delivered 30% savings in operating costs, stronger early-vintage repayment curves, and faster capital deployment without any increase in risk, resulting in higher revenue per approved borrower and a lower cost per rupee lent.

Perfios' AI-Powered Real-Time OS: Agentic Platform Suite for Enterprise-Ready Operations

Built on Perfios' advanced GenAI Reference Architecture, the AI OS comprises a suite of agentic platforms that operate as a cohesive intelligence layer. This architecture leverages domain-trained LLMs, vision-language models, retrieval systems, and Policy RAG to ensure every part of the OS is context-aware, explainable, and operationally reliable. Key components include:

This integrated operating system delivers greater precision, faster decisioning, stronger governance, and the adaptability critical for modern BFSI operations at scale. Together, these agentic platforms operate as one cohesive intelligence layer, built on top of Perfios' GenAI Reference Architecture. This architecture brings together domain-trained LLMs, fine-tuned SLMs, vision-language models, retrieval systems, and Policy RAGs to ensure that every part of the OS is context-aware, explainable, and operationally reliable. Unlike solutions that rely on generic model wrappers, Perfios' proprietary models are purpose-built for BFSI workflows, delivering deeper contextual accuracy, higher reliability, and significantly tighter governance. The same domain-tuned intelligence that has long powered Perfios' SaaS platforms now fuels AI agents capable of transforming use cases far beyond onboarding and lending.

The launch follows Global Fintech Fest 2025, where UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer publicly cited Perfios among the 'superstars of Indian fintech,' reflecting India's growing global leadership in AI-driven financial services and reinforcing Perfios' pivotal role in building enterprise-grade, real-time intelligence systems.

"The future of BFSI is not just automated, it is cognitive. Financial institutions need systems that understand context, learn from every interaction, and make decisions instantly with full traceability. Perfios' AI-Powered Real-Time OS establishes that foundational intelligence layer. It gives institutions the ability to operate with unprecedented precision, speed, and accountability while staying aligned with the RBI's principles of responsible AI," said, Sumit Nigam, Chief Technology Officer, Perfios.

"Cognitive Finance is fundamentally about shifting institutions from reactive workflows to adaptive, insight-led operations. With our AI OS, every function,from onboarding to underwriting to collections, becomes smarter with use. This is the intelligence infrastructure BFSI has been waiting for: real-time, explainable, governance-first, and built for scale," said B Krishna Chaitanya, Chief Product Officer, Perfios.

Perfios' AI led OS rethinks how financial institutions build and scale intelligence, shifting from reactive processes to adaptive, insight-led operations. By integrating agentic platforms, continuous learning, domain-trained models, rigorous internal validation, and a governance-first approach, Perfios is providing the foundation for the next generation of BFSI, where decisions are timely, contextual, and reliable.

Founded in 2008, Perfios is a global B2B SaaS company serving the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance industry in 18 countries, empowering 1000+ financial institutions. Through their pioneering software platforms and products, Perfios helps financial institutions to take big leaps by shaping their origination, onboarding, decisioning, underwriting and monitoring processes at scale and speed. Perfios delivers 8.2 billion data points to banks and financial institutions every year to facilitate faster decisioning and significantly accelerates access to credit and financial services for their clients' customers. Headquartered in Bangalore, with offices worldwide and with 75+ products and platforms, and over 500+ APIs, in Perfios, their clients have a confident and a robust start-to-end tech platform.

