Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 2: Phantom Digital Effects Limited (NSE: PHANTOMFX), a leading name in the global visual effects (VFX) industry, has secured new high-value contracts worth Rs72 Crores for the current year. These projects are expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of FY25-26, with the total value potentially rising to Rs110 Crores, including projects that are currently in final stages of bidding or about to be awarded.

These new deals span both international and domestic markets and mark a significant milestone in the company's growth journey. PhantomFX's recent expansion into the U.S. and China is already showing strong results, while the company continues to maintain its solid presence in the Indian market.

This momentum reflects the company's consistent focus on acquiring new business through strategic expansion and targeted acquisitions. It also highlights PhantomFX's ability to deliver world-class VFX solutions to top production houses around the world.

With this strong pipeline, PhantomFX is well-positioned for substantial revenue growth and increased market presence in FY25-26. These wins further strengthen its position as a trusted and capable partner in the fast-growing global VFX industry.

FY25 Key Financial Highlights (Consolidated)

Total Income: Rs104.37 Crores

EBITDA: Rs39.69 Crores

Net Profit: Rs20.20 Crores

"With rising global demand and exciting new projects, PhantomFX is entering a new growth phase," said Mr. Bejoy Arputharaj S, Managing Director, Phantom Digital Effects Limited, "The global VFX industry is experiencing strong growth, fueled by the revival of content production across films, OTT platforms, and gaming. As studios ramp up their pipelines to meet increasing audience demand, there is a clear shift toward high-quality, large-scale visual effects. This trend is creating new opportunities for skilled VFX studios that can deliver creativity at scale with reliability and speed.

PhantomFX is well-positioned to benefit from this industry momentum. Our reputation for precision, innovation, and timely execution has made us a preferred partner for high-value projects, both in India and international markets. We are currently in advanced discussions for several large projects that will span multiple production cycles, requiring robust planning and resource deployment.

To meet this rising demand, we are actively investing in expanding our talent base, strengthening infrastructure, and exploring strategic partnerships. Our consistent performance and reputation for quality have helped us build a strong project pipeline, and with significant billing expected in the coming months, we remain confident about accelerating our growth and reinforcing our position as a leading global VFX partner.

About Phantom Digital Effects Limited

PhantomFX (NSE: PHANTOMFX) is a leading creative visual effects (VFX) studio offering end-toend services for film, web series, and commercials. The company holds the prestigious Certified Trusted Partner Network (TPN) designation.

The company's headquarters are located in Chennai, India, with additional offices in the United States and Canada. PhantomFX is strategically located in three key Indian cities, namely Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad, and extends its global reach through a wholly-owned subsidiary in the UK and administrative offices in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Montreal, and Dubai, facilitating seamless coordination with clients across different time zones.

The company is co-founded by a team of creative-driven professionals capable of managing complex and scalable VFX production tasks, delivering high-quality, industry-standard content for clients. With an impressive clientele and extensive industry experience, PhantomFX has earned the trust of clients, positioning itself as one of India's most reliable visual effects providers. The Company got listed on NSE Emerge platform in October 2022.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to market conditions, economic developments, talent availability, and client-side delays. Phantom Digital Effects Limited undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

