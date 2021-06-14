Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 14 (ANI/News Voir): India's first exclusive NRI service provider firm, 'NRI Guardian' was inaugurated at Sector 9, Chandigarh today, by renowned businessman, Dr. S. P. Singh Oberoi, in the esteemed presence of Padma Bhushan S. Tarlochan Singh, Former Member of Parliament, Dr. Prabhleen Singh and Dr. C.S. Grewal.

Acknowledging the challenges that the NRIs have to go through back home while residing overseas - the company unveiled its unique services to provide holistic assistance to the problems of NRIs or Indian Diaspora. With a team of experts and professionals 'NRI Guardian' offers a myriad of services to the clients like Medical, Legal, Financial, Document, Property-Management, CA, and Concierge Services, etc.

Sharing the details, the Founder and Managing Director Parminder Singh Brar said, "NRI Guardian provides comprehensive solutions to the common challenges that Indian diaspora faces back home. We have a team of well-qualified professionals, who have extensive experience in addressing such problems. Our team focuses on providing proactive, reliable, and result-oriented solutions."

While inaugurating the event, Dr. Oberoi said, "I am glad to know that NRI Guardian provides the best health care and medical services for the aging parents of NRIs, so that the children can focus on their career overseas. Most of us who live abroad know how difficult and complex a task it is to handle health, property, finance and other essential works with limited resources from overseas. In this direction, NRI Guardian, which is providing end-to-end 'hassle-free' services to the customers on a foreign shore, is a boon for the entire Indian diaspora."

Dr. Surinder Pal Singh Oberoi is the Chairman of the Apex Group of Companies with offices in Burj Khalif and in Dubai. He is also Managing Trustee of Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust in Patiala.

Shedding more light on the services that his company will provide, Parminder Brar said, "The most common problems that the Indian Diaspora faces are 'Legal Issues', which are cumbersome and time-consuming. The NRI Guardian's experienced panel of lawyers delivers just the right kind of legal services that clients require at that time. The company gives assistance on all legal needs like civil and criminal litigation, revenue court cases, arbitration, crime against women, family litigation, documentation on behalf of clients, etc."

Guest of honour S. Tarlochan Singh said, "I offer my best wishes to the entire team of NRI Guardian, which is promising to make great strides in solving some common yet complex issues of the NRIs spread across the globe. Besides health and legal issues, it's great to know that NRI Guardian shall also provide full assistance in the property as well as financial matters. As supervising the property from overseas makes NRI's property more vulnerable to encroachers and wrongdoers, assistance on such matters by the able team of NRI Guardian shall surely benefit the entire NRI community."

Elaborating on this, Parminder Singh Brar said, "To curb the illegal possession or gatecrashing - the company provides the best 'property management' services to NRIs such as Property Rental Management and Vacating Inspection, Property Dispute, Transfer of Property, Property Monitoring, NCLT Matters, and Buying & Selling, etc."

For financial matters, Brar added, "Lack of clarity on legal rights, dubious developers, financial discrimination and lack of professional advice are some of the challenges which make NRI investors reluctant to invest back in India. In this regard, the company provides the best financial advice at every step of the client's investment needs like Activation of Dormant Bank Accounts, Attending to any IT Notice, Tax Authority Visit, Tax filling, Home Loan Transfer, etc."

Karanvir Singh Bhangu, Adv Harkamal Singh, Adv Shiv Sharma and Amandeep Singh Marwaha also graced the occasion with their presence.

For more details, please visit, nriguardian.com.

