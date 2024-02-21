NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 21: Phoenix Marketcity Pune in collaboration with Swiggy Dineout, is thrilled to present the Great Indian Restaurant Festival from February 7th to March 31st, 2024. During this exciting period, patrons can relish up to 50% discounts on their dining bills at a variety of participating restaurants.

The Great Indian Restaurant Festival is a celebration of Pune's rich and varied culinary landscape, providing an opportunity for food enthusiasts to explore and savor a wide range of cuisines. With discounts of up to 50% on dining bills, the festival aims to make the dining experience not only enjoyable but also budget-friendly for all patrons.

The festival boasts a stellar lineup of some of Pune's finest dining establishments, including Cha Cha Cha, Punjab Grill, Shizusan, Ishaara, Puno, and Social, among others. Each restaurant will showcase a unique and delectable menu, promising a diverse culinary experience for all attendees.

Swiggy Dineout, a leading platform for discovering and booking dining experiences, is excited about the collaboration. The partnership with Phoenix Marketcity for the Great Indian Restaurant Festival aligns seamlessly with the mission to create memorable dining experiences. The platform looks forward to providing the best offers and deals to users, ensuring they have a delightful time exploring the culinary delights on offer.

Whether craving the robust flavors of North Indian cuisine, the exotic tastes of Asian fusion, or the eclectic offerings of modern gastronomy, the Great Indian Restaurant Festival at Phoenix Marketcity, Pune, promises something for every palate. Food enthusiasts are encouraged to make reservations early to savor the culinary delights at Cha Cha Cha, Punjab Grill, Shizusan, Ishaara, Puno, Social, and more. Don't miss this opportunity to indulge in an extraordinary dining experience while enjoying up to 50% off on dining bills.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)