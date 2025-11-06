VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 6: Education company PhysicsWallah (PW)'s subsidiary, CA Wallah, announced promising results from its students in the CA Foundation and CA Intermediate September 2025 examinations. The achievement highlights the academic ecosystem built under CA Wallah, PW's Chartered Accountancy preparation division, which combines conceptual learning, structured mentorship, and (online and offline) teaching support.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1 Polling: 53.77% Voter Turnout Recorded on 121 Seats Till 3 PM.

In the CA Intermediate examination, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared 50 All-India Rankings, of which 26 students from CA Wallah earned rankings among these 50 ranks. Notably, 16 of these achievers had also cleared the CA Foundation under PW's mentorship in earlier sessions. In the CA Foundation results, CA Wallah students secured 11 All-India ranks.

Among the many achievers, performers include Akshat Nautiyal, Rank 3- CA Intermediate, Akshat Poddar, Rank 10-CA Intermediate, Mahi Agarwal, Rank 7- CA Foundation and Bhavya Agarwal, Rank 8- CA Foundation. These students underwent rigorous preparation with the help of CA Wallah's curriculum and guidance from the faculty.

Also Read | Who Was Anunay Sood? Remembering the Dubai Travel Content Creator Whose Lens Captured the World - Know His Journey, Family, Net Worth and More.

Student, Akshat Nautiyal, scoring a Rank 3 CA Intermediate, shared, "Clearing CA Intermediate with Rank 3 feels like a promise I made to myself and finally fulfilled. The faculty at PW's CA Wallah supported me at every step, guided my preparation, and believed in me. My teachers helped me understand how to approach the exam smartly and not just study endlessly. I owe this achievement to my family and my mentors, and the belief that small improvements every day lead to big results."

Mahi Agarwal, scoring a Rank 7- CA Foundation added, "Securing Rank 7 feels incredibly special because this journey taught me how to trust myself. I studied in the Sampoorna Pro batch of PW's CA Wallah, attended live classes initially, and later shifted to recorded sessions to catch up at my own pace. The notes and guidance from the faculty at PW's CA Wallah helped me stay structured and confident. Focusing equally on all subjects and knowing when to slow down and understand deeply made the real difference."

Speaking on the students' performance, Alakh Pandey, Educator, Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, said, "These results are a reflection of the dedication our students put in every single day. At PhysicsWallah (PW), we try to keep the focus on building concepts and helping students prepare in a structured and steady manner. The CA journey is not easy, and we understand the pressure it brings, which is why our faculty makes an effort to work closely with learners to guide them, encourage them, and support them whenever sought. We are truly proud of our students and the sincerity with which they worked toward their goals."

The results serve as an inspiration for thousands of aspiring Chartered Accountants across the country, while reaffirming PhysicsWallah (PW)'s attempt to make professional exam preparation accessible, structured, and learner-focused.

About PhysicsWallah (PW)

PhysicsWallah (PW), an education platform, was founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari. Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PW aims to democratize education through online, offline and hybrid platforms. Initially launched as a YouTube channel in 2016, PW now offers education to students through its YouTube channels, including vernacular languages. PW aims to create a hybrid education ecosystem in the country by establishing tech-enabled offline and hybrid centres in cities nationwide. PW's offerings span various educational segments, including test preparation, a skilling vertical, higher education, and education abroad. PW has raised funding from investors, including Hornbill Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Westbridge and GSV Ventures.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)