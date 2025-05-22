PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 22: Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited, (NSE - PIGL, BSE - 543912), one of the leading players in the electrical contracting and equipment industry, has announced the receipt of a repeat work order valued at Rs 24.77 Cr. The order pertains to the design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and client handover of a comprehensive power supply system at the Udaipur Air Terminal, Rajasthan.

The contract has been awarded by Nyati Engineering & Construction Private Limited, reaffirming its continued trust in Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited's execution capabilities. The repeat nature of the order underscores the Company's consistent performance and expertise in handling complex, large-scale electrical infrastructure projects, particularly within high-security and high-precision environments such as airports.

This order follows a previous work order received from the same client on 5th May 2025, indicating a strong and ongoing partnership between the two entities. The project scope once again covers end-to-end execution from design through to client handover demonstrating the Company's integrated service delivery capabilities.

With a project completion timeline of six months, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited continues to expand its footprint in the airport infrastructure space. The execution of such technically demanding and time-sensitive projects highlights the Company's growing competence in delivering critical infrastructure under stringent operational and regulatory frameworks.

Commenting on the update, Mr. Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, Managing Director of Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited said, "We are pleased to announce the receipt of a repeat order from Nyati Engineering & Construction Private Limited for the critical electrical infrastructure work at the Udaipur Air Terminal, Rajasthan. This repeat order is a strong endorsement of our execution capabilities and the trust we have built with our clients through consistent delivery and technical excellence.

Airports are highly sensitive and demanding environments, and securing such projects reflects our team's ability to handle complex and large-scale infrastructure with precision. We remain fully committed to executing this project within the stipulated timeline while upholding the highest standards of safety, quality, and compliance."

