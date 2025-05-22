Memorial Day in the United States of America (USA) is an annual event that honours and remembers the US military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. This annual event was known as Decoration Day. It is one of the federal holidays in the United States and is marked by several events. Memorial Day in the United States is observed on the last Monday of May. This year, Memorial Day 2025 in the US falls on Monday, May 26. This day is also considered the unofficial beginning of summer in the United States. Memorial Day in the US Images and Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Send WhatsApp Messages, SMS and Quotes To Pay Tribute to Fallen Heroes.

Memorial Day in the US was formalised by a "Memorial Day Order" issued by Grand Army of the Republic Commander-in-Chief John A. Logan in 1868. Memorial Day should not to be confused with Veterans Day, which honours all who served the nation.

Memorial Day in the United States 2025 Date

Memorial Day in the United States 2025 falls on Monday, May 26.

Memorial Day in the United States History

Memorial Day was earlier known as Decoration Day. The first national observance of this day was held on May 30, 1868. Then known as Decoration Day and observed on May 30, the holiday was proclaimed by Commander in Chief John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic to honour the Union soldiers who had died in the American Civil War. The official recognition as a holiday spread among the states, beginning with New York in 1873 and by 1890, every Union state had adopted it.

Memorial Day in the United States Significance

Memorial Day in the United States holds great significance as the day reminds all the US citizens that freedom has been paid for through the ultimate sacrifice. This annual event unites Americans across backgrounds in honouring those who served the nation. On this day, people mark the day by observing silence and offer prayers for the departed souls. It is a day for visiting cemeteries and memorials to mourn the military personnel who died in the line of duty.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2025 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).