New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday emphasized the importance of encouraging first-time vehicle buyers in India to choose electric vehicles (EVs) over fossil fuel-based cars.

He noted that this transition could have a transformative impact on the country's mobility ecosystem, benefiting both the environment and the economy.

He said. "India has a big advantage. In developed countries, people have had to switch from petrol and diesel cars to electric cars. The first-time buyers in India who buy their cars for the first time, if we attract them directly to electric mobility, if we give them good cars, good two-wheelers, then I believe that there will be a big change in the entire ecosystem"

The minister was speaking at the Inauguration of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in Delhi on Friday.

Goyal highlighted India's unique position in the global mobility landscape. Unlike developed nations, where vehicle owners are transitioning from petrol and diesel cars to EVs, India has the opportunity to guide new buyers directly towards electric mobility.

"If we provide good quality cars and two-wheelers to first-time buyers, it will bring a major change in the ecosystem, reduce pollution, and save foreign currency," the minister said.

He also highlighted India's achievements in the automobile sector, noting that the country has become one of the largest manufacturers globally and possesses the largest two-wheeler market. With innovation and sustainability driving the sector forward, India is positioning itself as a key player in global supply chains.

"Our automobile industry is not only cost-competitive but also delivers high-quality products," Goyal added.

The minister further stressed the need to accelerate progress in the mobility sector to meet the aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians and tackle future challenges.

He expressed confidence in India's ability to emerge as a global hub for mobility solutions, stating that initiatives like Bharat Mobility 2025 and Make in India would play a significant role.

"These efforts will not only boost the economy but also improve living standards, contributing to a developed India by 2047," he said.

Goyal expressed optimism that by next year, India would become the world's premier destination for the mobility sector, showcasing its story to the world. (ANI)

