Plugin PR & Marketing Group and My StartupTv announce Brand Icon of the Year 2021 awards for startups, MSMEs

New Delhi/Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 1 (ANI/PNN): Applications are invited for the Brand ICON of the year 2021 awards from Indian startups & Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) that contributed to the Indian economy during the critical phases of the pandemic.

The awards will be held on 18th Dec 2021 in Delhi City to honour the Indian early-stage startup & MSME.

Also Read | Apple To Offer Free AirPods on Purchase of iPhone 12 Mini or iPhone 12 on October 7, 2021.

These awards shall acknowledge contributions made by microbusinesses & early-stage startups, particularly SMEs & startup enablers, in general, who have contributed to the Indian economy during the year 2020-21.

Online media platform for startups and entrepreneurs MyStartup TV, in association with PlugIn PR Marketing Group, is organising Brand Icon of the year Awards 2021.

Also Read | LIFT Movie Review: Kavin and Amritha Aiyer’s Supernatural Thriller is Effectively Spooky Even If Stretched! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Neetesh Kapila, Founder & Director of PlugIn PR Marketing Group, said, "through these awards, we are honouring the expertise and efforts of microbusiness and early-stage startups whose contributions otherwise go unrecognised."

MSMEs are the backbone of India's economy as its base is the largest in the world after China. The sector provides a wide range of services and "manufacturing of over 6,000 products - ranging from traditional to hi-tech items." However, most of the Micro and Small enterprises are concentrated in the food and agriculture sector.

Microbusinesses and startups can self-nominate for the awards by filling out the application on http://www.pluginprandmarketing.com/nomination.html

"We encourage one and all to take the lead in recommending business and their enablers known to them or act in their respective areas for the awards," says Major Sunil Shetty, founder of MyStartup TV.

"As per the official estimates, there are about 63.05 million micro industries, 0.33 million small, and about 5,000 medium enterprises in the country. The state of Uttar Pradesh has the largest number of estimated MSMEs with a share of 14.20 per cent of the total MSMEs in the country."

According to the startup India website, there are over 50k DIIP recognised Indian startups. A major of them would fall under early-stage startups. "Any recognition to startups goes a long way in encouraging young entrepreneurs in their journey, and we wish to be that boost of energy," said Major Shetty.

Entrepreneurs can apply under various award categories, and a jury comparing businesspersons from MSME & startups shall decide on the final list of awardees. Former Indian Cricketer Sandeep Patil and popular actress Shimona, who recently rejoined the Kapil Sharma show, will felicitate the winners in an offline function at media city Delhi.

PluginPR will reach out to micro and small businesses through its campaign, and https://mystartuptv.in/ shall mobilise early-stage startups for the awards.

According to Kapila, Brand Icon of the year Awards 2021 are "about recognition & celebration for the work done by the Indian business community and not so much as winners and losers." Thus, "I call upon "entrepreneurs to appoint themselves for the awards", said Neetesh.

Speaking to the media, the organisers Major Sunil Shetty- (Founder My StartupTv) Neetesh Kapila-(CEO Plugin Pr and Marketing Group thanked all the sponsors, Primex Media Services Pvt Ltd (Online News Partner), Adesign Creative and Releasing, Mr Ankush Sharma (Creative Partners), Reeyusha Life Sciences (Vaibhav Babaji) Lifestyle Partners, Rejoiice (Vaibhav Babaji) Production Partner, Hello Entrepreneurs (Media Partner), Go Warranty (Technology Service Partner), Plugin2Humanity (Charity Partner)

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)