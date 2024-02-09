PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 9: ET Now presents the Global Business Summit 2024, which will be hosted at the Taj Palace, Delhi, India, on 9th and 10th February; the excitement around the summit is palpable. The event is expected to be a critical forum for discussions on global economic trends, business collaborations, and strategic partnerships that India Inc. is eagerly looking forward to.

The Indian delegation, consisting of ministers, brings a wide range of expertise and perspectives to the summit, allowing for a comprehensive discussion of global business, trade, and economic development, which will underscore India's vision of becoming a USD 30-trillion economy.

Headlining the event today, 9th February (Day 1) will be Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offering his insights and perspectives on the evolving business landscape. His address comes amidst intense election fever, as India prepares to choose its next government. This adds a layer of significance to the summit, with business leaders keenly seeking signals on economic policies and investment possibilities under different political scenarios.

Adding to the star power is the participation of key Indian ministers:

* Home Minister and Minister of Co-operation Amit Shah, who will highlight the government's focus on internal security and promoting cooperative business models.

* Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal, who has committed to ET Now Global Business Summit 2024 by collaborating as a State Partner, highlighting the state's commitment to economic development and business-friendly policies positioning it as a major player in the Indian economy.

The summit will also see other key ministers:

* Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India* Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Textiles, Government of India* Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India* Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India

The 8th edition of The Times Group presents ET Now Global Business Summit promises to be a historic event that fosters collaboration and dialogue among leaders from all over the world.

About ET Now Global Business Summit

The Times Group presents ET Now Global Business Summit stands as a distinguished platform that has in the past hosted an illustrious array of personalities, both from India and around the world. This distinguished list includes luminaries such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi; the visionary Bill Gates from Microsoft; Brian Chesky of Airbnb; Arianna Huffington from Huffington Post Media Group; Dara Khosrowshahi, the leader of Uber; Reed Hastings representing Netflix; the innovative Steve Wozniak from Apple; renowned venture capitalist Guy Kawasaki; Anshula Kant from the World Bank Group; Gautam Adani of Adani Group; Sunil Bharti Mittal from Bharti Enterprises; the iconic actor Shah Rukh Khan; and the esteemed Economist and Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman, among other influential figures. This summit continues to be a nexus of unparalleled insights and global perspectives, bringing together the brightest minds to shape the future of business and innovation.

About ET Edge

ET Edge an Initiative of The Times Group is India's largest conference and thought leadership company. Since its inception in 2015, ET Edge has been at the forefront of creating unique thought leadership initiatives with the objective to empower multiple sectors, industries, and segments by dispersing critical business knowledge through strategically developed specialised conferences and summits.

A team of young, enthusiastic, and innovative minds across multiple cities in India work together towards a common objective of curating pertinent conversations that address today's business needs. ET Now Global Business Summit is among ET Edge's flagship IPs, which strives to bring together visionaries and key global leaders through its enriched knowledge platforms to aid the symbiotic relationship between societies and businesses. Some of the other marquee conference properties of ET Edge include (SDG) Sustainability Development Goals Summit, Supply Chain Summit, CX Summit, and Best Brands series.

