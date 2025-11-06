PNN

New Delhi [India], November 6: Bringing authentic, handcrafted & all-natural nutrition from Bihar and Jharkhand -- ready in just 20 seconds.

Natureship Foods has launched its latest innovation -- a range of instant Sattu drink mixes that deliver clean, plant-based protein and fibre in every serving. Made with no preservatives and no artificial additives, they're designed for the fast-paced generation that wants real nutrition without slowing down.

In a world where quick commerce promises 10-minute deliveries, Natureship Foods is redefining "fast" -- proving that speed and authenticity can coexist.

But behind this simplicity lies a much deeper story -- of roots, resilience, and reimagining what "authentic" truly means.

The women team behind it

Prerna Mishra, founder of Natureship Foods and alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, spent over seven years in the corporate world -- working with leading brands such as Future Group and Swiggy Instamart. Born in a Bhagalpur, Bihar, she grew up deeply connected to the soil, the people, and the slow, real rhythm of rural life.

When she moved to Mumbai for work, she began to notice two very different Indias -- one where people were constantly hustling, searching for authentic, real nutrition in their busy urban lives, and another, in her own villages, where authentic food and traditional culinary wisdom were simply a way of life.

Prerna says, "I could see these two worlds right in front of me -- one searching for authentic nutrition and another holding centuries of culinary wisdom but no opportunity to express it.

I felt I was standing right at the cusp of that gap, and I knew I had to weave these worlds together."

Weaving the two worlds

That realization gave birth to Natureship Foods -- Prerna started by collaborating with rural women artisans and small-scale farmers, and together they revived age-old methods of processing food -- stone-grinding, hand-pounding, and hand-roasting -- to retain purity, flavour, and nutrition.

Today, Natureship Foods' product range brings together the heritage of Bihar and Jharkhand with the convenience modern life demands:

1. The Heritage Stone-Ground Range - Traditional staples like Chana Sattu, Jau Sattu, Makka Sattu, multi-grain atta, and pulses, made using slow, authentic methods.

2. The Innovative Drink Mixes - Instant, flavourful Sattu-based protein mixes ready in just 20 seconds. They have launched 55gm sachet for people on the go.

3. The Revival Collection - Forgotten regional treasures such as Katarni Chawal and Katarni Chura -- native grains from Bhagalpur, known for their fragrance and heritage value.

Each product is handcrafted in small batches, directly sourced from small-scale farmers and prepared by rural women, ensuring a fair and sustainable value chain. Currently they are present on Swiggy Instamart, Big Basket, Amazon and their website -https://natureshipfoods.com/

Redefining Success and Impact

In a world governed by KPIs and dashboards, Prerna believes that when you work with communities, patience is your greatest metric. "The goal," she says, "is to ensure that everybody in the value chain is becoming better off."

Quoting from Albert Schiller's feature The Weaver of Worlds in No Small Talk,

> "Her proof is not found on a dashboard but in the story of Ambika Upadhyay, the workshop manager. A woman with a tenth-grade education who had escaped an abusive marriage, Ambika was fighting immense 'social stigma' yet showed up every day, driven by a 'willingness and her drive to prove herself.' Today, she manages Amazon orders on a laptop and has become an inspiration.

'She has grown out of that definition that you know she is a lady who has been left by her husband. She now represents possibility. A better life.'

This presents a sharp challenge to conventional business valuation. What is the quantifiable value of one individual rewriting their narrative and, in doing so, creating a new anchor of possibility for an entire community? This is an impact metric that standard business analytics is unequipped to measure."

Stories like Ambika's define what Natureship Foods stands for -- the belief that real success lies in dignity restored, confidence rebuilt, and lives transformed.

Today, Natureship Foods works with over a hundred rural women across Bihar and Jharkhand -- many of whom had never stepped outside their homes before -- giving them stable income, agency, and pride in their craft. The transformation is visible not just in their earnings but in their self-belief and the way they see themselves.

Beyond women, brand partners directly with small-scale farmers, ensuring fair prices and long-term sustainability. The brand helps farmers preserve indigenous varieties like Katarni rice and Chana, ensuring that traditional farming becomes viable again.

By 2028, Natureship Foods Pvt Ltd aims to empower over 3,000 rural women and hundreds of farmers -- through meaningful participation in a value chain that celebrates their wisdom, their hands, and their heritage.

Recognition and the Road Ahead

Natureship Foods' work has received widespread recognition -- currently they are being incubated at NSRCEL, IIM Bangalore, and are a finalist at IIT Bombay's Eureka!, to being featured in global and national publications including No Small Talk by Albert Schiller and other international media. The brand's acknowledgment in PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat stands as a testament to the social and cultural significance of its mission. Prerna is also a member of Goldman Sachs 10k women, a global initiative supporting women in business.

But this is only the beginning. Brand is now working on an innovative micro-processing model, where 70% of food will be processed in villages and the remaining 30% near urban dark stores for last-mile fulfilment through quick commerce partnerships. This hybrid model will allow the brand to scale sustainably -- keeping authenticity intact while reaching urban customers faster.

Real. Rooted. Reimagined

At its heart, Natureship Foods is about reconnecting people with their authentic selves, their land, culture, and people.

As Prerna puts it,

"Sattu is just one way we have started doing it. There are multiple ways through which we can help people reconnect with their land, their culture, and their roots. That's what we have built a brand on -- one that is real, rooted, and reimagined."

Contact:

Natureship Foods

Email: contact@natureshipfoods.com

Website: www.natureshipfoods.com

