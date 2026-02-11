New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has approved a new set of guidelines to allow Compressed Biogas (CBG) to be injected into the country's natural gas and city gas networks.

The announcement establishes a long-awaited framework for the "safe, efficient, and standardized integration" of green gas into India's existing pipeline infrastructure, marking a major shift towards a more sustainable and decentralised energy grid.

For years, the biogas sector has faced a "critical gap" in how to move gas from production plants--often located in rural areas--to urban consumers. By standardising technical and safety protocols, the regulator is opening the doors for grid-based evacuation, which replaces the expensive and logistically challenging method of transporting gas via truck. The board noted that the issuance of these guidelines marks "a milestone intervention by PNGRB towards operationalising grid-based evacuation of Compressed Biogas and fulfilling a critical gap in the CBG ecosystem."

By ensuring that biogas producers have a guaranteed pathway to market, the guidelines significantly reduce the risk for lenders and developers.

According to the press release, the PNGRB highlighted that this step is "expected to significantly improve project viability through assured market access, facilitate financing and infrastructure planning, and accelerate scale-up of CBG production across the country."

The final guidelines cover everything from gas quality and calibration to safety instrumentation and odorisation. Beyond the technicalities, the regulator described the new rules as more than just a manual, stating they serve "not only as technical and safety enablers but also as a strategic growth catalyst for the sector."

According to the regulator, the initiative is "further expected to generate significant socio-economic benefits, including assured income for farmers, promotion of a circular economy, reduction in crop residue burning and creation of rural employment." (ANI)

