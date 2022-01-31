Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Making at-home gym set-up affordable for all, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store has announced heavy discounts and cashback offers on the purchase of PowerMax Fitness equipment.

India's largest hyperlocal shopping store is letting customers save up to 72% on all PowerMax Fitness equipment, with EMIs starting at Rs. 1,250. Shoppers can now avail of additional benefits when buying these models on easy EMIs and get them home-delivered free of cost.

By using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, customers can purchase PowerMax Fitness equipment at No Cost EMI and opt for a flexible repayment tenor with no extra charge. If the selected PowerMax Fitness equipment is covered by the zero down payment policy of the EMI Store, customers can take it home without depositing a down payment at checkout.

PowerMax Fitness is an American gym equipment brand that supplies quality fitness gear to individual fitness enthusiasts and professional training centres.

From treadmills and elliptical cross trainers to exercise bikes and weights, PowerMax Fitness has a wide range of fitness equipment to suit the customer's every need. Some of the top selling PowerMax Fitness models available on the EMI Store include:

PowerMax Fitness TDA-150 Auto Lubricating Treadmill with Auto Incline & Smart Run Function with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 4,500, zero down payment and 38% off

PowerMax Fitness TDA-150 Auto Lubricating Treadmill with Auto Incline & Smart Run Function with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,000, zero down payment and 43% off

PowerMax Fitness EH-850 Elliptical Cross Trainer with Hand Pulse, Water Bottle Cage, Preset Programs for Beginner, Advance, Sporty Cardio Training Home Workout Machine with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 4,166, zero down payment and 52% off

PowerMax WalkPad 5 Ultra-Thin Walking Fitness Treadmill with Remote Control with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 3,166, zero down payment and 49% off

PowerMax X Marvel MTA-1000 Captain America Motorized Treadmill for Home Use with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 3,411, zero down payment and 43% off

Shop for PowerMax Fitness Equipment on EMI from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store in 5 easy steps

Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number

Choose the desired PowerMax Fitness model and add it to the shopping cart, select a suitable EMI repayment tenor and proceed to checkout

Enter the required details like name and delivery address and then click on the 'Generate OTP' option

Complete the purchase by entering the OTP received on the registered mobile number

A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number, along with the date and time of delivery

*Terms and Conditions apply

