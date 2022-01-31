After being at crossroads with Barcelona, Ousmane Dembele is likely to leave the club either this month or in the summer. And with the deadline day of the winter transfer window on the horizon, several clubs are tipped to move for the French forward with one of them touted to be Manchester United after the latest Mason Greenwood saga has forced the Red Devils to find an immediate replacement for the Englishman. Mason Greenwood Latest News on Girlfriend Harriet Robson's Rape and Assault Allegations Row, Manchester United Star Arrested.

According to Foot Mercato, Manchester United are set to make a late move for Barcelona forwards Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman hasn’t renewed his contract with the Catalan club and with the Blaugranas also pulling their initial offer, he will become a free agent in the summer. However, several clubs are trying to sign the winger on the deadline day of the January transfer window.

According to the publication, PSG already have verbally agreed on a deal with Barcelona over Dembele’s transfer but Manchester United have now made a late contact with the player’s entourage. The Red Devils are in need to find a replacement for Mason Greenwood, who after his latest saga with girlfriend Harriet Robson, has been suspended by the club.

With Mason Greenwood on the sidelines for an indefinite amount of time, Manchester United have reignited their interest in the Frenchman and hope to sign him on the deadline day. Barcelona and PSG are still working on a deal for the player’s transfer in the winter window but are yet to reach an agreement that could work in favour of the Premier League side.

Manchester United have had a busy transfer window with several players leaving the club. Anthony Martial has already joined Sevilla for the remainder of the season and Donny van de Beek and Jesse Lingard are expected to exit the squad on loan deals.

