Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers 400+ pocket insurance products, which are small-ticket insurance products that cover everyday risks. On the occasion of World Athletics Day, one can choose pocket insurance products that offer financial protection to individuals who enjoy sports and fitness exercises.

Injuries caused when playing sports or exercising may result in out-of-pocket medical expenses, or situations resulting in loss of income or rehabilitation expenses. To get financial protection against such situations, one can take these pocket insurance plans:

- Fitness Wearables Insurance

This plan is specifically designed to provide protection for accidental loss or damage to fitness wearables such as fitness trackers and smartwatches. This insurance covers up to Rs.20,000 at only Rs.249/year. This plan is perfect for individuals who rely on fitness wearables to track their daily fitness goals and stay motivated to exercise.

- Sports & Fitness Injury Insurance

This is a comprehensive pocket-friendly insurance that covers injuries sustained while participating in a wide range of physical activities and sports. Ideal for fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and anyone who wants to stay healthy and active while also securing their financials. It covers hospitalisation costs, accidental disabilities, and personal accident insurance at a nominal premium of Rs.499/year. These insurance products are available exclusively on Bajaj Markets, where one can reap the benefit of a user-friendly online platform. Additionally, there are different insurance products available at affordable premiums on the platform. One can enjoy a 3-step application process along with hassle-free claim settlement processes.

