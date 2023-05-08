Mumbai, May 8: The Class 12 result for the year 2023 for the Tamil Nadu board has been released by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) today, May 8. The TN 12th results have been declared on the official website of the board -tnresults.nic.in at 9:30 am. Board test candidates may use their roll number and date of birth to view their TN 12th class result 2023.

Secondary Education Board of Tamil Nadu has set the passing marks at 35%, or 35 points for each theoretical course. The following are the marks for the practical-related topics: Theory earns 70 points, practical earns 20 points, and internals earns 10 points. UP Board Result 2023 Toppers List of Class 10, 12: Priyansi Soni Bags First Rank in 10th Class, Shubh Chapra Tops Intermediate Exam.

Here's How to Check Results Online

Visit tnresults.nic.in, the official website for the TN 12th results. Click on the link that says ‘TN HSE(+2) Result 2023’ Enter your registration number and birthdate using the dge.tn.gov.in result for 2023. To get the Tamil Nadu 12th grade result for 2023, click "Get Marks." Submit and obtain the 12th grade result 2023 at tnresults.nic.

Today, the 8.51 lakh enrolled students from Puducherry and Tamil Nadu who took the 12th grade examination received the 2023 Tamil Nadu Board results. 5.36 lakh students had appeared for the Science stream exam this year, 2.54 lakh for the Commerce stream exam, and 14,000 for the Arts stream exam.

In their respective schools, district central and branch libraries, and National Informatics Centres, students who do not have access to the internet can check their Tamil Nadu Class 12th Result 2023.

The Tamil Nadu Class 12th Result 2023 would be SMS-sent to students' registered cellphone numbers, according to a separate announcement by the Directorate of Government Examinations. 5.6% of the Total Students Did Not Appear for the 12th Board Tamil Language Exam.

The school education department in Tamil Nadu would hold courses for failing and absent students after the announcement of Class XII results. This is due to the fact that more than 50,000 students missed the tests, as well as the fact that students who failed the Class XI board exams also skipped the Class XII board exams.

