HT Syndication

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 16: Policybazaar for Business, the corporate arm of one of India's largest insurance platforms, has announced the addition of three distinguished leaders from the medical fraternity to its advisory board. The brand welcomes Air Marshal (Retd) Dr Rajesh Vaidya, Dr Arun Gupta, and Dr Mohit Mathur, bringing on board a rare combination of clinical, regulatory, and public health expertise.

Also Read | Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch BAN vs AFG T20I Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

Professional Indemnity (PI) for Doctors has long been an under-penetrated cover in India despite rising medico-legal cases, AI-driven diagnostics, and evolving patient rights. Policybazaar for Business has been actively driving awareness and adoption of PI, a product that safeguards doctors and healthcare institutions against unforeseen legal and financial risks. The addition of these stalwarts underscores Policybazaar for Business's commitment to strengthening this critical vertical.

What makes this addition significant is the diversity of expertise the three bring. Together, they embody a 360-degree understanding of the challenges doctors face, while also guiding Policybazaar for Business' approach to Employee Health & Wellness -- particularly in preventive care, compliance, and critical illness management.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Birthday Wishes and Images: Celebrate Indian PM Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday on 17 September.

Air Marshal (Retd) Dr. Rajesh Vaidya, AVSM, VSM

Few medical leaders in India have managed healthcare delivery at the scale of Air Marshal(Retd) Dr Rajesh Vaidya, who, as Director General Medical Services (Air), oversaw treatment for 1.5 lakh personnel and families across 100+ facilities staffed by 900+ doctors. A decorated officer, reformer, and academic, he pioneered programmes such as "Fit for Life," authored 61 textbook chapters, and collaborated with the WHO on public health strategy. Decorated with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM presented by President Droupadi Murmu in 2025) and the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM, 2019), his experience in building resilient, large-scale health systems makes him a key voice in shaping Policybazaar for Business' Employee Health & Wellness solutions for corporates and hospitals.

Dr Arun Gupta: Authority on Medical Ethics and Compliance

India's most experienced adjudicator of medical negligence, Dr Arun Gupta has presided over more than 4,000 cases during his decade as President of the Delhi Medical Council -- shaping the country's medico-legal framework with integrity. Beyond the courtroom, he has delivered more than 600 lectures on medical ethics and law, shaping discourse across institutions, law firms, insurers, and global healthcare forums. A nationally respected voice on healthcare law and compliance, he has guided institutions and insurers in managing litigation risk. For Policybazaar for Business, his expertise directly strengthens the Professional Indemnity vertical, enabling the design of future-ready covers that protect doctors against an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

Dr Mohit Mathur: Veteran in Critical Care Medicine

A leader in Anaesthesiology and Critical care, Dr Mohit Mathur has advanced ICU medicine in India through both practice and teaching. As former head of Critical care at Max Super Speciality Hospitals in Gurgaon and Dwarka, he built and mentored multidisciplinary teams and training programmes. He has been recognised with the Sushruta Award for Clinical Excellence (2021) and the GEM Award (2013), and serves as a certified Fundamental Critical Care Support (FCCS) instructor. An active voice at global medical forums and a contributor to leading research and textbooks, Dr Mathur's expertise in critical illness management and preparedness directly informs Policybazaar for Business' Employee Health & Wellness offerings, particularly in preventive care and high-risk cover design.

Sajja Praveen Chowdary, Head, Policybazaar for Business, said, "Professional Indemnity for Doctors & Employee Health/Wellness are critical verticals for us, and the addition of these three dignitaries gives unprecedented strength to our efforts. Their combined expertise will help us safeguard doctors against today's complex medico-legal environment while also shaping new-age covers for risks emerging from AI-driven diagnostics and modern treatment protocols. Their guidance will also enrich our Employee Health & Wellness offerings for corporates, hospitals, and practitioners."

With this addition, Policybazaar for Business builds further on its decorated advisory board, which already includes esteemed members such as Ajit Kumar, AV Rao, and S Nagaraj. This strengthened pool of expertise reflects Policybazaar for Business' commitment to addressing the evolving insurance needs of corporates, hospitals, and professionals.

About Policybazaar for Business

Policybazaar for Business (PBFB), launched in 2021, is the corporate insurance arm of Policybazaar, a household name. Building on its retail insurance expertise, PBFB addresses the diverse insurance needs of businesses across India. It offers comprehensive insurance solutions to companies of all sizes, from startups and SMEs to large enterprises, hospitals, medical practitioners, and healthcare institutions. With a client-centric and consultative approach, PBFB provides customised advice and integrated solutions from a single, trusted source. Its offerings span employee benefits, liability, property, engineering, marine and transit, and cyber insurance, among others. PBFB's vision is to empower businesses and professionals with robust insurance solutions that help them stay resilient against adversities and unforeseen risks.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)