Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Polycab India Limited has appointed Vivek Sharma as Deputy Managing Director effective October 4, 2021.

Sharma brings with him more than 35 years of rich corporate work experience having led large teams, for global and national brands of repute. He has strengthened businesses and brands across diverse sectors like FMEG, ECM, Lighting and Consumer Durables that saw accelerated industry-leading growth in both revenues and profits.

Prior to joining Polycab India, Sharma was Managing Director, Panasonic Life Solutions India where he was the first Indian Managing Director, to head the electricals arm of Panasonic Group in India.

Inder T Jaisinghani, Chairman & Managing Director, Polycab India Ltd., said, "Vivek brings with him an extensive work experience and diverse capabilities to contribute to our continued growth leadership. On behalf of the entire organization, I welcome him to Polycab India Ltd. and wish him unprecedented success."

Speaking about his appointment, Vivek Sharma, Deputy Managing Director, Polycab India Ltd., said, "I am deeply honoured to be a part of Polycab India Ltd. I would like to thank Jaisinghani, for giving me this opportunity. I am excited to be part of this outstanding Polycab team. We shall be bolstering the industry domain expertise and manufacturing capabilities that have now made Polycab India Ltd the growth leader across sectors."

An alumnus of Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Vivek has also done Advanced Management course from IIMs (Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Bangalore). He is a TEDX Speaker, acknowledged trainer and ICF trained coach.

