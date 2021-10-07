Bhramam starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Raashi Khanna, Mamta Mohandas, Unni Mukundan in key roles released on Amazon Prime Video on October 7. The premise of the South movie revolves around the story of Sam (Prithviraj Sukumaran) a blind pianist, who becomes part of a celebrity's homicide accidentally. Helmed by Ravi K Chandran, the flick has garnered a mixed response from critics. However, sadly, it is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print of the film to watch online and we are not kidding. Bhramam Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mamta Mohandas’ Remake Comes Nowhere in the League of AndhaDhun (LatestLY Exclusive).

Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Bhramam movie download, Bhramam movie download in 720p HD, Bhramam movie in 1080 HD download, and so on. The film is unfortunately available for download on Torrent websites and other channels.

Watch Bhramam Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this mess. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy.

Meanwhile, Brahmam happens to be the official Malayalam remake of the Bollywood film Andhadhun. The original Hindi flick has been directed by Sriram Raghavan and stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte as the lead. Stay tuned!

