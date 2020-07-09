Geneva [Switzerland], July 9 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Thursday emphasised the aviation industry's commitment to its emissions reduction goals and called for the International Energy Agency (IEA) to prioritise investment in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to help power aviation's contribution to the post-Covid-19 recovery.

IATA's call comes on the eve of the IEA Clean Energy Transitions Summit which will meet virtually to debate moves toward a low-carbon future. The IEA is well placed to promote SAF production with its stakeholders both in government and in the fuel industry.

The world must 'build back better' from the Covid-19 crisis with attention focused on investment in carbon reduction technologies and in SAF, which will create jobs at this critical time and boost aviation's progress towards its goal to cut aviation emissions to half 2005 levels by 2050.

Current SAF production rates are too low for aviation to reach this goal despite SAF's proven potential and airline efforts to date.

"The enormous amounts of money that governments are investing in the economic recovery from Covid-19 are an opportunity to create a legacy of energy transition for the aviation industry," said IATA's Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac.

To achieve this, governments, the finance community and the fuel producers -- both large and small -- must work together with the goal of rapidly increasing production of affordable sustainable aviation fuel, he said in a statement.

IATA estimates that current SAF production is 50 million litres annually. To reach a tipping point where the scale of production will see SAF costs drop to levels competitive with jet fuel, production needs to reach seven billion litres or two per cent of 2019 consumption.

"SAF is our biggest emissions reduction opportunity. The time is right to push it forward so that we can achieve major carbon reductions on the way towards fossil-fuel-free flight," said de Juniac.

