New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI/PNN): Studying abroad has always appealed to undergraduate and post-graduate students. The pandemic caused an abrupt halt to this movement, with countries shutting borders and implementing precautionary policies that impacted the global education sector. However, recent data coming in from top study abroad destinations, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, and others, highlight a dramatic increase in numbers of international students in the current year.

Indian students have maximized the post-pandemic opportunities to kickstart their global collegiate journeys. According to the Indian Bureau of Immigration, 1,33,135 students departed for their higher education abroad in the first quarter of 2022, and 4,44,553 students in 2021. The US Consulate recorded the highest number of visa approvals, 62,000, in 2021 and is expecting to double these numbers in 2022. 1,15,000 Indian students were approved to study in Canada between January to September 2021, with a 95 per cent PGWPP approval rate for Indians in the last five years.

Also Read | Cancer Zodiac Sign Memes: Funny Jokes and Images To Send to Your Friends Who Are Born With This Sun Sign.

According to UK's Higher Education Statistics Agency, the total number of Indian students enrolling in UK universities has increased by 220 per cent. Recent figures from the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) also showcase an increase in international students, with 3,30,000 international students currently enrolled in German universities. The data also highlights a significant rise in Indian students picking Germany as their preferred destination, with a 10 per cent increase in the number of fresh student enrollments from India.

Pursuing an education abroad is no more exclusive propriety of the elite. With increased scholarship programs and education loans becoming an accessible and feasible alternative, finance is no longer a roadblock to actualizing study abroad ambitions. With the revolution brought about by EduTech platforms, these aspirations are not only limited to students from India's metropolitans. Suraj Bajaj, CEO of Collegepond, opines, "the marrying of technology with the global education sector has allowed for wider reach and accessibility. The Converge App, launched by Collegepond at the onset of 2022, now hosts a student community of 1,25,000+ pan India with dreams to go global."

Also Read | Tecno Spark 9 With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC Launched in India.

Applications like Converge have made it simple for students to access a range of information about studying abroad at their fingertips and apply to leading universities from across the globe. With readily available guidance and resources, students can now achieve their academic pursuits abroad conveniently, simpler, and stress-free, and unravel the limitless prospects of global education.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)